‘Doctor Who’ Unveils First Look at Ncuti Gatwa as 15th Doctor

The first look at the new Doctor and his companion from BBC’s Doctor Who has been revealed.
The show tweeted photos on Saturday of Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in character, along with a caption proclaiming their big introduction.
Gatwa will be replacing the outgoing Time Lord Jodie Whittaker as the 15th Doctor of the series, which was revived in 2005. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report that the 14th season since the relaunch would begin filming in November 2022, which means it will likely hit screens in 2024.
But fans may have a chance of getting a glimpse of Gatwa in action as the Doctor before then. THR previously reported on speculation that he could make an appearance during a special episode in late 2023 to mark the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. Previous Time Lord David Tennant will also return as the 14th Doctor for any specials.
“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared,” Gatwa, known for his role on Sex Education, previously said in a statement about joining Doctor Who. “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavor my utmost to do the same.”
Before Gatwa takes control of TARDIS as the first Black actor to play the iconic role, he is set to return as Eric Effiong on the fourth season of Sex Education, which began filming earlier this year.
