‘Doctor Who’ Trailer Reveals Episode Titles for 60th Anniversary Specials With David Tennant, Catherine Tate

A newly released Doctor Who trailer teases just what David Tennant and Catherine Tate are up against in the 60th anniversary special episodes.

Tennant returns to the popular BBC and Disney+ series as the Fourteenth Doctor, alongside Tate reprising her role as Donna Noble. In the 41-second video, Neil Patrick Harris’ unknown character is seen dancing with Tennant at one point, as well as Yasmin Finney appears in another clip.

The titles for the three upcoming specials were also unveiled in the trailer, including “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle.”

“The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet,” showrunner Russell T Davies said. “Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!”

It was also previously announced that Jacqueline King and Karl Collins will be returning to reprise their roles as Sylvia Noble and Shaun Temple, respectively, in the specials, as well as Ruth Madeley was introduced as Shirley Anne Bingham.

The special episodes will celebrate the anniversary of the show, which was created in 1963 and then revived in 2005, with Tennant, who previously starred in Doctor Who for five years, coming back to TARDIS as the time lord. The episodes are set to air in November 2023.

Following the specials, Ncuti Gatwa will star as the 15th Doctor in season 14, alongside his companion Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. That season is likely to hit screens in 2024, but fans may see Gatwa’s Doctor sooner after he made a quick appearance in a previously released teaser for the anniversary specials.

Watch the latest trailer below.