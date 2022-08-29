Dolly Parton NBC Holiday Movie Sets Cast

NBC has set the cast of a holiday movie starring country music icon Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will also star Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker. It will also feature guest stars Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams.

The broadcast network announced the movie in May as part of its upfront presentation. A premiere date hasn’t been set, though presumably it will air sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Mountain Magic Christmas is described as a “modern-day movie musical” that follows the frenetic backstage story and on-camera results of the making of a TV special. As Dolly tries to make a show that shares the “mountain magic” she’s always found around Dollywood at Christmas, she “finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men,” per the movie’s logline. “When it’s time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

Warner Bros. Television is producing the movie in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions. David Rambo is writing the film, and Joe Lazarov will direct. Parton executive produces with Sam Haskell, Rambo, Lazarov and Hudson Hickman. Billy Levin serves as producer.