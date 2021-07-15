Don Cheadle Reacts to Emmy Nomination for 98-Second Cameo

Don Cheadle’s 98-second cameo on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier earned him an Emmy nomination for best guest actor in a drama series earlier this week, and he stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday to offer a possible explanation.

“It’s like that concentrated orange juice,” he told Fallon. “You just take a tablespoon and put it in water and stir it around. And it’s Cheadle!”

Put simply, the actor behind the MCU’s James Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine, simply doesn’t need that much screen time to make an impression.

Fallon agreed, telling him, “That’s how good you are.”

Cheadle’s initial response to the honor was a bit different, though. Following the announcement of the 2021 Emmy nominations, he wrote “I don’t really get it either,” in a tweet.

Regardless, Cheadle is no stranger to the awards show, having earned 11 nods throughout his career for roles on Black Monday, House of Lies, ER, Things Behind the Sun, A Lesson Before Dying, and The Rat Pack.

And if he doesn’t win this year, there’s always hope for his role on the upcoming Marvel series Armor Wars, where War Machine will be on screen for much more than 98 seconds.