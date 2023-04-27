Don Lemon Says He Has No Regrets After CNN Firing: “I Am a Survivor”

Days after Don Lemon revealed he had been fired from CNN, the former CNN This Morning co-anchor took to the red carpet at the Time 100 gala and explained that while the departure was a surprise, it’s behind him now.

Lemon said he’s looking ahead toward his future, and when asked if he would do anything differently, he told Extra, “I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, I owned,” adding, “I don’t look back and don’t want to change things in the past … Onward.”

The former Don Lemon Tonight host also spoke about his plans for the future, sharing that he would be spending the summer on the beach and boat with his family and relaxing before figuring out what he wants to do next.

“I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that,” he said. “I have time. I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job.”

Nonetheless, Lemon said he’s excited for the next chapter of his life and is trying to remain positive.

“I think life is short, and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it,” he said. “I didn’t think I would be at work one evening and get a phone call that my sister had died, but I had to deal with that. I didn’t think that my dad would die young of diabetes … So there are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and a lot of people are rooting for me and who love me.”

Lemon announced on Twitter on Monday that his agent had informed him that he had been terminated by CNN. “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he wrote, explaining that he was never given any indication that he wouldn’t be able to continue working at the network. He added, “It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”