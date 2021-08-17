Done + Dusted Hires Former Quibi Exec as it Expands Into Originals

Done + Dusted — the production company that produces live events like the Primetime Emmy Awards, YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special and other event programming — is moving into non-scripted originals as part of an expansion push.

The company is adding four new divisions, including originals, which will be led by Alex Montalvo, who previously oversaw alternative programming for Quibi. Montalvo will help the company develop a wide range of non-scripted formats, including competition and game shows, dating shows and social experiments.

“Having worked as both a buyer and seller in the non-scripted space, Alex shares our vision for the style of shows we want to produce and has the skillset to take them from the whiteboard to networks, cable stations and streaming platforms,” Done + Dusted executive producer Katy Mullan said in a statement.

While Quibi was short-lived, a number of the streaming service’s originals were nominated for Emmy awards, and the show’s have found a second life on Roku Channel, where they are among the most popular programs on the ad-supported streaming app.

The other new divisions at Done + Dusted include immersive experiences, brands and impact, joining the company’s comedy, gaming and specials/awards/ceremonies divisions. The production outfit is currently in pre-production on this year’s Emmy Awards and will produce We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert later this month.