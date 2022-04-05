Puppet Series ‘Donkey Hodie’ Gets Second Season at PBS Kids (Exclusive)

PBS Kids has given a second season-pickup to Donkey Hodie, the puppet series from Fred Rogers Productions and Spiffy Pictures that’s inspired by original characters from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood

The new season of the show is set to premiere in spring 2023, featuring 25 half-hour episodes including two specials.

Inspired by the “funny, quirky side of children’s television pioneer Fred Rogers,” Donkey Hodie is set in the whimsical land of Someplace Else and follows the adventures of the title character, an enthusiastic and charming go-getter who takes on each day with curiosity and resilience, and her pals: Purple Panda, her loyal and empathetic best friend who wears his big heart on his sleeve; Duck Duck, a practical, quick-witted young mallard who loves to figure things out; and Bob Dog, an energetic and eager canine who is always ready to fetch a ball or boogie to music. This season will introduce viewers to new characters and locations in Someplace Else and explore new stories.

The show is aimed at kids ages 3-5 with the goal of empowering them “to dream big and overcome obstacles through practicing skills including resilience, persistence and problem solving.”

“Woven into every light-hearted Donkey Hodie story is the central theme of resilience, which is an essential skill for children — and it’s one that can be learned,” said Ellen Doherty, chief creative officer at Fred Rogers Productions, who developed the show and serves as an executive producer. “Donkey and her pals model positivity and persistence through stories focusing on being flexible and adapting to change, cooperating with your friends, managing big feelings and more. Giving young children examples of how to overcome obstacles is especially important now given the unique challenges of the last two years.”

Said Adam Rudman and David Rudman, co-founders of Spiffy Pictures, who created the show and serve as executive producers: “We are excited to tell more silly, surprising and endearing stories as we dive deeper into these beloved characters’ backstories and introduce kids and their families to some new neighbors and locales of the whimsical world of Someplace Else.”

Added Sara DeWitt, senior vp/general manager, children’s media and education, at PBS: “Since its premiere last year, Donkey Hodie has brought engaging stories full of fun, humor, and important life lessons to kids across the country, helping them to see a world of possibilities. We couldn’t be happier to bring a second season of adventures from Donkey and her friends to PBS Kids.”