Donna Brazile Joins ABC News as a Contributor

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile has joined ABC News as a political contributor, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Brazile appeared on the May 23 edition of ABC’s Sunday public affairs show This Week, where she was identified as a contributor.

Brazile had been a Democratic contributor to Fox News Channel since March 2019, earning the ire of then-President Donald Trump, who claimed that by hiring her Fox was trying to be “politically correct.”

Brazile told The New Yorker at the time of her hiring that “if you want to help the country, if you want to try to improve democracy, you have to go into places where you are uncomfortable and try to stir things up.”

Her return to ABC was first reported by Variety.

The first few months of the Biden administration have seen a flurry of changes to the political anchor and contributor ranks as networks reorganize their Washington bureaus and re-think their slate of contributors in the wake of President Trump’s defeat.

Rick Santorum, a Trump-friendly Republican, was recently let go by CNN in the wake of offensive comments he made about Native Americans. Meanwhile, Juan Williams, the regular Democratic panelist on Fox News’ The Five, announced that he would be leaving the program this week, though he will continue as a political analyst for the channel.