Apple Reveals First Trailer, Release Date of Korean Sci-Fi Series ‘Dr. Brain’

With global interest in Korean television at an all-time high, Apple TV+ released the first trailer and release date for the sci-fi drama series Dr. Brain on Sunday.

Written, directed and executive produced by Kim Jee-woon (I Saw the Devil), the thriller stars Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun as a brilliant brain scientist whose family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, the scientist goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.

The six-episode drama is based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga, and will be the streamer’s first Korean-language original series. The series also stars Lee You-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye and Lee Jae-won.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Bound Entertainment, Kakao Entertainment, StudioPlex and Dark Circle Pictures.

Dr. Brain debuts globally on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, with a new episode dropping weekly through Dec. 10.

Watch the trailer below.