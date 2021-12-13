‘The Dr. Oz Show’ Ending After 13 Seasons Amid Senate Run

The doctor is out: The Doctor Oz Show will end after 13 seasons on the air amid host Dr. Mehmet Oz running for a senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Sony Pictures Television confirmed it is retiring The Dr. Oz Show on Monday.

The long-running syndicated health and wellness series will be replaced by a spin-off co-hosted by The Chew veteran and Oz’s daughter, Emmy-winner Daphne Oz, titled The Good Dish. Top Chef judge Gail Simmons and chef and Next Food Star winner Jamika Pessoa will join Daphne Oz as hosts.

The 61-year-old celebrity physician announced last month he’s entering the Pennsylvania Republican primary as his first attempt to run for public office. Oz has said he was motivated due to the government’s pandemic response, saying it has shown “the system is broken,” but not much is otherwise known about his political beliefs.

“We lost too many lives, too many jobs and too many opportunities because Washington got it wrong,” Oz said in a statement announcing his run. “They took away our freedom without making us safer and tried to kill our spirit and our dignity.”

Dr. Oz first became a household name by appearing as a health expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show for five seasons. In 2009, Winfrey produced and helped launch The Dr. Oz Show through her company, Harpo Productions. The show has won nine Daytime Emmys and was renewed to continue for a 14th season when Oz announced his Senate run. The move has prompted Pennsylvania television stations and surrounding states to drop the series as part of Federal Communications Commission’s equal-time rule, which maintains that broadcast stations must give equivalent opportunities for airtime to opposing political candidates who request it.

The Good Dish, which grew out of popular weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show, is billed as “an opportunity for viewers to take a seat at the table and enjoy delicious, family friendly recipes served up by the best of the best who bring professional insight, real-life wisdom and dish on the topics of the day while making delectable dishes. The Good Dish will provide simple shortcuts, money-saving tips, must-have trends and effortless how-tos that will make life easier, more delicious and more fun. It is hosted by culinary experts and TV veterans who will bring their expertise to help give every viewer the confidence to cook and enjoy food like a pro and most importantly…help figure out what’s for dinner.”

The Good Dish hosts Gail Simmons, Daphne Oz and Jamika Pessoa

“Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years,” said Zack Hernandez, senior vp and general sales manager, U.S. syndication sales, Sony Pictures Television. “We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country.”

The Dr. Oz Show’s last episode will air on Jan. 14. The Good Dish will launch on Jan. 17 in more than 90 percent of the U.S. Dr. Oz Show executive producers Amy Chiaro and Stacy Rader will carry over onto The Good Dish.