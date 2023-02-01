‘Dr. Phil’ Ending After 21 Seasons

Dr. Phil, the syndicated talk series hosted by Dr. Phil McGraw, is coming to a close following a successful run in the daytime space.

After launching in September 2002, the program that was co-created by the 72-year-old host and Oprah Winfrey will air new episodes until the current season ends this spring, with McGraw eyeing other ventures.

The star’s departure from daytime marks the third major exit from the top syndicated ranks in as many years. Judge Judy, long the top-performing syndicated program, signed off in 2021 after a 25-season run — while 2022, of course, marked the end of Ellen DeGeneres’ run in the entertainment talk space. Dr. Oz, launched as a companion of sorts to Dr. Phil, came to a halt with the host’s unsuccessful Senate campaign.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” said McGraw in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

McGraw began his television career on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the 1990s before launching his own series, which was a ratings hit out of the gate. His show started its run in second place in ratings for the daytime-talk space, only behind Winfrey’s program, and has remained among the top two most-watched shows in the category throughout the 21 seasons.

Dr. Phil distributor CBS Media Ventures aims to keep reruns on the air for the 2023-2024 season and down the road. The previously aired episodes will be offered to stations with new wrap-arounds, introductions from McGraw and updates about the guests.

“Phil is a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family, and while his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not,” said CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCascio. “Phil changed the daytime landscape as the force behind one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV. We plan to be in the Dr. Phil business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future.”