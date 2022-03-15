Dr. Seuss Sets Expansive Preschool Slate at Netflix

Netflix has picked up five new projects for preschoolers in the world of Dr. Seuss.

Netflix is going to share Dr. Seuss’ famed wit and wisdom with preschoolers.

The streaming giant is expanding its relationship Dr. Seuss Enterprises with a deal for five new animated preschool series and specials. The agreement covers projects inspired by the works of the beloved children’s author including Horton Hears a Who, The Sneetches, Wacky Wednesday and One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish Blue Fish and beloved characters like Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose.

Dustin Ferrer will serve as showrunner across all five preschool projects, with additional showrunners set to join the franchise in the coming weeks as Netflix sets up its own inter-connected world of characters. Tuesday’s deal marks the latest collaboration between Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Netflix after 2019’s Green Eggs and Ham, the star-studded animated comedy from Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Television. That 13-episode hand-drawn Warner Bros. TV Animation series, which returns April 8 for its second season, was picked up in 2015 and took four years to reach the screen. The author’s widow, Audrey Geisel, gave her blessing to the series that was previously developed as a feature. Warners is not involved in the new collaboration.

“Netflix is a trusted home for characters kids love, and generations of kids love the characters imagined by Dr. Seuss. These beloved stories have been a core part of families’ libraries for many years and it gives me great pride that we are bringing them to our catalog of Netflix shows, in a fresh and modern way that resonates with audiences today,” said Heather Tilert, director of preschool content at Netflix.

The Seuss partnership anchors Netflix’s efforts to expand preschool programming. The streamer also is teaming with the Obams and children’s TV hit-maker Chris Nee (Doc McStuffins) for preschool series Ada Twist, Scientist, among other projects.

“Dr. Seuss Enterprises is proud of the collaborative relationship we share with Netflix,” said Susan Brandt, CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. “We are always looking for new and engaging ways to share our stories, characters and messages with the next generation of fans, and Netflix has a unique ability to create original, delightful adaptations of our timeless classics with an emphasis on imagination, fun and education. Our partnership has been very prosperous thus far with our award-winning animated series Green Eggs and Ham. We hope to continue that success with our upcoming projects.”

The collaboration arrives as media conglomerates have rushed to build up franchises for all demographics in a bid to draw and maintain subscribers amid the streaming wars. As Disney has built out its Marvel and Star Wars properties, other companies have been doing the same with new and beloved IP. Warner Media is building out its DC world on HBO Max with spinoffs of The Batman and Suicide Squad as well as Game of Thrones, among others. NBC, naturally, has multiple Dick Wolf shows, Paramount has NCIS and Star Trek, etc.

Details on the five Seuss-related Netflix projects follows:

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish

Logline: This series follows the adventures of two loveable fish who are different in every way. Red and Blue consistently find themselves in comedic situations that allow them to introduce oppositional vocabulary to our preschool viewers.

Format: Series, seven-minute episodes and two-min music videos

Animation: 2D

The Sneetches

Logline: As long as there have been Sneetches on beaches, the Star-Bellies and Moon-Bellies have lived separate lives. But when two young Sneetches form an unlikely friendship, they teach their communities that differences don’t need to be avoided, they can be celebrated.

Format: 45-minute special

Animation: 3D

Wacky Wednesday

Logline: In an otherwise perfectly normal town, whenever Wednesday rolls around things suddenly get wacky! Luckily, this town has a 10-year-old Wacky Expert who knows that humor inspires creativity and never fails to solve every wacky problem with an equally wacky solution.

Format: Series, 11-minute episodes

Animation: Mixed media



Horton Hears a Who!

Logline: This series follows a young Horton as he explores the Jungle of Nool with his two best friends: going on daring adventures, helping their community and learning how to stand up for what’s fair.

Format: Series, 11-minute episodes

Animation: 3D

Thidwick The Big-Hearted Moose

Logline: When a grumpy moose leader decides that he wants to be the happiest moose in the pack, he calls upon sweet Thidwick to help him. As this unlikely duo embarks on a comical adventure, Thidwick discovers that the key to happiness is being kind to others.

Format: 45-minute special

Animation: 3D