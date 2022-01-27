NBA Star Draymond Green Inks Turner Sports Deal

Sports media is filled with former players and coaches offering their takes on events. An active player doing the same thing, however, is a rarity.

So much so that the deal Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has signed with Turner Sports is unique in the current landscape. Green has signed a multiyear deal to contribute to TNT’s Inside the NBA studio show, schedule permitting, and other properties across Turner Sports, including Bleacher Report.

The three-time NBA champ and three-time All-Star’s first appearance under the deal will be on the Inside the NBA post-game show Thursday.

“Draymond is an incredibly versatile talent, both on the court and in front of the camera,” said Tara August, senior vp talent services and special projects at Turner Sports. “He’s a team player in every sense, while offering a distinct perspective that is highlighted by his keen basketball IQ, charismatic delivery and forthright, thoughtful opinions that include and extend beyond sports. We’re thrilled to more formally welcome him to the Turner Sports family.”

Green has an existing relationship with Turner, having appeared on Inside the NBA and contributing to long-form franchise The Arena. He also did a series of interviews with former teammate Kevin Durant for Bleacher Report.

“I’ve had an amazing experience working with Turner Sports in recent years and I’m a big believer in the way they entertain and genuinely connect with fans on all levels,” Green said in a statement. “Today’s announcement helps to formalize our relationship and I couldn’t be prouder to officially be a part of the of the TNT family.”