Drew Barrymore Talks Clash Between Lucy Liu and Bill Murray on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Set: “We All Supported Her”

Drew Barrymore has her fellow Angel’s back after Lucy Liu recently opened up about an on-set dispute with Bill Murray during the filming of Charlie’s Angels.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress sat down with podcaster Danny Pellegrino and Ross Mathews to discuss the classic movie. Barrymore mentioned her close friendship with the former Angels and specifically praised Liu, saying, “Lucy is out there right now talking about her instance with Bill Murray and I did this whole video and sent it to her to back her up.” She said Liu responded, “‘I don’t need it.'”

The talk show host then provided more details about the incident between Liu and Murray, explaining, “What really happened was Bill was just — you know, comedians can be a little dark sometimes. He just came in in a bad mood.”

Barrymore continued, “What you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself, and that was the great thing that came out of an unfortunate circumstance. She literally said, ‘I do not accept that kind of behavior from you.’ We all supported her and backed her up, and we moved forward.”

Liu spoke about the clash with Murray on the Los Angeles Times’ Asian Enough podcast in July. She revealed that Murray began to “hurl insults” at her on set and “kept going on and on.”

“It was unjust and it was uncalled for,” she said at the time. “Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it.”

She added that she had “nothing against” the actor and that the two have seen each other since during a Saturday Night Live reunion.

Pellegrino questioned if Murray’s behavior was directed toward everyone on set that day. Barrymore said his remarks were general before “he zeroed in on” Liu.

She complimented Liu and said, “I respected her then, I respect her now.” She also stressed the importance of being a support system when a co-worker is disrespected in the workplace.

“I’m proud of us as a team and a company that we didn’t tiptoe on the eggshells. We dealt with it right then and there,” she recalled. “We were strong and we moved forward and we didn’t accept anything less moving forward.”

Watch the interview below.