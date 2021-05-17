Drew Barrymore Shares Regret Over Working With Woody Allen

When sitting down with Dylan Farrow for an interview on her eponymous talk show, host Drew Barrymore expressed regret over working with Woody Allen in her past.

“I worked with Woody Allen. I did a film with him in 1996 called, Everyone Says I Love You, and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen,” Barrymore told Farrow about the disgraced Hollywood director, Farrow’s adoptive father, and co-starring in the New York-set film among an A-list cast. “Then I had children, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told. And I see what is happening in the industry now and that is because of you making that brave choice. So thank you for that.”

Farrow appeared on Monday’s The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss HBO’s Allen v. Farrow, which released as a four-part series, with a companion podcast, earlier this year. The doc, directed by Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, explored the incest claims made by Farrow against Allen — that Allen sexually assaulted her — and included never-before-seen video footage of Farrow at age 7 describing the alleged abuse to mother Mia Farrow. Dylan Farrow’s claims were made public in the 1993 lawsuit that awarded Mia Farrow custody of her and Allen’s children — and famously resurfaced in the #MeToo era — and the doc explored how the case played out in the media and public arena in the ’90s.

On Monday, Farrow thanked Barrymore for her words. “Hearing what you just said, I am trying not to cry right now,” she said. “It is just so meaningful because it’s easy for me to say, ‘Of course you shouldn’t work with him; he’s a jerk, he’s a monster,’ but I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story and what I went through was important enough to you to reconsider that.”

Barrymore joins a long list of stars to have publicly shared their regret over working with Allen in recent years. In early 2018, when Farrow resurfaced her story, Hollywood came out in droves to publicly support Farrow, with many apologizing for working with Allen, refusing to do so again, and/or donating their salaries from Allen projects.

In his 2020 memoir Apropos of Nothing, which was used in part as voiceover in Allen v. Farrow, Allen talked about being “lumped” with the men who have been accused amid the #MeToo movement and about being unable to get his work distributed in the United States. (Amazon shelved his 2019 film A Rainy Day in New York and cut ties with the director in response.) Allen, who has maintained that he never molested Dylan Farrow, has a standing offer from the Allen v. Farrow filmmakers to be interviewed about the film’s claims.

When speaking to Barrymore about the project, Farrow said the docuseries brought her closer with her many siblings, several of whom were featured in the doc, as well as her mother and fellow doc subject Mia Farrow, even though they couldn’t watch the series together due to the pandemic.

“I would’ve loved to have been able to watch the series with her,” Farrow told Barrymore. “At the time, that just wasn’t possible; we were in separate quarantine pods, unfortunately. I really heard everything from her after the fact. It was just a very strange pathway that we navigated separately and together, but I think it definitely changed a lot about how me and my mom relate to each other and interact with each other, and I think there’s a very renewed level of just respect, just woman to woman.”