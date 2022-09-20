Drew Goddard Sets Cop Drama at ABC

The fall TV season has just gotten underway this week and ABC is already looking to next season.

The Disney-backed broadcast network has handed out a formal pilot order to an untitled drama from The Martian and Daredevil alum Drew Goddard.

The project is based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI) and has Goddard attached to write via his rich overall deal with Disney. The potential series revolves around a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind who helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.

Goddard will write and exec produce alongside Goddard Textiles’ Sarah Esberg, with Pierre Laugier, Anthony Lancret and Jean Nainchrik. The latter trio exec produce HPI.

The Goddard drama is the first order for the network as part of its 2023-24 pilot crop. ABC, like other broadcast networks, has shifted to a year-round development model more akin to cable and streaming. Such a shift, largely brought on by the pandemic, allows broadcast networks to take more time with scripts, get a jump on casting and other factors that come outside of the former five-month window in which they previously attempted to cast and film close to 100 pilots. The overall volume of pilots has dramatically fallen as the financial costs to the Big Four of producing 30-plus comedies and dramas every season is no longer sustainable as media conglomerates shift spending to streaming.

Writer, producer and director Goddard’s TV credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Alias, Lost and The Good Place.