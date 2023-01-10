Paramount+ Snags ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Series

Paramount+ will roll the 20-sided dice on a Dungeons & Dragons TV series.

The streamer has landed an eight-episode series based on the ever-popular role playing game. The show comes from Entertainment One and Paramount Pictures; Red Notice filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot script and is set to direct the first episode.

Toymaker Hasbro owns D&D and eOne (though it’s looking to sell the film and TV business). eOne is the lead studio on the series and also collaborated with Paramount Pictures on the feature film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is due for a March 31 release. The series will be separate from the film, sources tell THR.

The series project has been in development for almost a year. eOne shopped the property to potential buyers beginning in November, with Paramount+ winning out with its straight-to-series order.

Thurber is currently working on a pair of sequels to Red Notice, Netflix’s biggest feature film ever over its first 28 days of release. The writer-director’s credits also include Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. He’s also co-writing (with Ellen Shanman) and set to direct a feature film based on Voltron at Amazon. Thurber is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.

Deadline first reported the news.