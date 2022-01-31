‘Red Notice’ Helmer to Tackle ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Series for eOne

A proposed Dungeons & Dragons series at Entertainment One has found its dungeon master.

Red Notice writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber has signed on to adapt the enduringly popular role playing game for television. The potential series is being developed as a Dungeons & Dragons feature film from Hasbro-owned eOne and Paramount Pictures recently wrapped production.

eOne had previously tapped Derek Kolstad (the John Wick franchise) to develop a D&D series. The project Thurber is working on is considered the flagship of a possible Dungeons & Dragons TV universe.

Toymaker Hasbro, which acquired eOne in 2019, has been aggressive about using its IP as the basis for TV and film projects. In addition to Dungeons & Dragons, eOne is developing a TV series based on the strategy game Risk from House of Cards creator Beau Willimon; CEO Darren Throop told investors in October that it was working on turning more than 30 Hasbro brands into TV and film properties.

Thurber is set to write, direct and executive produce a pilot for Dungeons & Dragons. In addition to Red Notice, he has written and directed features Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Central Intelligence and Skyscraper and helmed We’re the Millers. In television, he created the YouTube series Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television and has directed episodes of NBC’s Marry Me and Fox’s The Loop. Thurber is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.

Deadline first reported the news.