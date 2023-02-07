Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Awards: PBS and CNN Lead With Two Wins Each

- Share this article on Facebook
Columbia University revealed its winners for the 2023 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Awards Monday night. The annual awards honor the best in broadcast journalism, documentary and digital reporting.
CBS Evening News Anchor and Managing Editor Norah O’Donnell and Co-Anchor of PBS NewsHour Amna Nawaz hosted the ceremony in person in New York City at the Low Memorial Library for the first time in three years.
“Tonight’s honorees are recognized for the quality of their work … this truly phenomenal journalism,” O’Donnell said in her opening remarks. “But we also want to recognize the courage it took to embark on reporting these difficult stories and the doggedness to complete them. As any journalist knows, this type of journalism is met with resistance — but you never gave up!”
She continued, “Know this: The work that you do is more important than ever. In the era of the 24-hour news cycle, the painstaking reporting and storytelling — is vital.”
PBS and CNN lead the honorees, each receiving two awards. PBS NewsHour won for its in-depth coverage of Ukraine and Afghanistan, and PBS’ Nova secured an award for an episode exploring the disturbing phenomenon of arctic sinkholes threatening climate.
CNN also scored an award for their breaking news coverage from Ukraine, as well as CNN Films for its documentary Navalny, which followed Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his life and attempted assassination.
CBS News’ 60 Minutes won for its four-part series documenting national security in the information age. Additional documentaries from HBO Documentary Films and ABC News/Hulu were also among the winners, as well as several podcasts were honored.
Five local news stations took home awards for news coverage in their communities.
“I know there are students from Columbia’s Journalism school also here in the room tonight. My father was a student here 50 years ago. He was a journalist in Pakistan, and a scholarship to the J-school is what brought him to the U.S,” Nawaz said during the ceremony. “He taught me to always ask tough questions, to listen carefully, to choose my words wisely. That’s what makes good journalism, and that is why we need at this moment in history more good journalism.”
The duPont-Columbia Awards were founded in 1942. A jury made up of industry veterans selects 30 finalists and 16 winners each year.
The full list of winners is below.
CBS News
60 Minutes: National Security in the Information Age
PBS | GBH | NOVA
Arctic Sinkholes
This American Life
Talking While Black
PBS NewsHour & Jane Ferguson (Bundled with Ukraine Coverage)
The Fall of Afghanistan and War in Ukraine
Audible
Finding Tamika
KARE 11 Minneapolis/St. Paul & A.J. Lagoe/Brandon Stahl
The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect
HBO Documentary Films
The Janes
WXIA TV Atlanta & Rebecca Lindstrom
#Keeping
ABC News Studios | Hulu
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of The Boy Scouts
WBRZ-TV Baton Rouge & Chris Nakamoto
MURDER – LIES – HIDDEN EVIDENCE: Holding Louisiana State Police accountable
CNN Films | HBO Max
Navalny
WTVF-TV Nashville & Phil Williams
NewsChannel 5 Investigates: Revealed
KXAS-TV NBC 5 Dallas/Ft. Worth & Scott Friedman
Paper Tag Nation
The Washington Post: Post Reports
A Post-Roe America: Continuing Coverage of Abortion
Gimlet Media | Spotify
Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s
CNN Worldwide
Ukraine
