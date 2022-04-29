Dustin Lance Black on the Education and Entertainment in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

Welcome to the 167th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Here’s how this week’s episode plays out:

1. Headlines

Pete Davidson, Danielle Deadwyler, Blue Bloods and an ouster on American Gigolo and more lead the week in headlines as we break it all down.

2. WTF With…TBS and TNT

Stop us if you’ve heard this before but TNT and TBS are no longer allocating resources to scripted originals. The Last O.G.’s cancellation leaves only a handful of originals on TBS, with Snowpiercer’s future undecided at TNT. It’s not surprising if you take a look at the current television landscape.

3. Another Walking Dead bombshell

The planned Carol and Daryl Walking Dead spinoff will now just focus on Daryl as star Melissa McBride declined to participate after the shoot was set for Europe. We discuss.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

Oscar-winning Milk writer Dustin Lance Black joins the show this week to discuss his FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven. Black, who is openly gay and Mormon, opens up about the 10-year road to the screen for the project that originally started as a feature at Warners. “Unless you believe we have reached the perfection of society, this is what we should be doing. If you have lived experience with injustice, you have an obligation to shine a light on it and to crack it open,” he says in the interview. Black details the painstaking amount of research and interviews he did to tell the story and how the larger canvas allowed him to educate as well as entertain with the series. “I hope the church looks into its soul and thinks about what it has done and the great harm that exists when we teach kids that God is a misogynist.”

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan offering his reviews of what to watch in the week ahead. In this episode, he reviews The Offer on Paramount+, FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, Apple’s Shining Girls and the final season of Netflix’s Ozark, among others.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.


