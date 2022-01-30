Dylan Dreyer Exits ‘Weekend Today’ After 9 Years as Meteorologist

NBC’s Weekend Today announced Saturday that meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, who has appeared on the program for nearly a decade, is leaving the weekend show to focus on her family.

Saturday’s episode was the final one for Dreyer, who joined NBC News in 2012 and will continue to co-host 3rd Hour Today on weekdays with Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin. During a remote appearance, Dreyer watched a montage of her memorable moments before saying goodbye to weekend viewers, and she emphasized her plan to enjoy a little more family time with husband Brian Fichera and their three sons.

“You know, I’m just watching that and looking back, I started in September in 2012, and I got married in October, so in the time I’ve been on Weekend Today, I’ve gotten married, and I’ve had three sons,” she shared. “It really is incredible just to look back and think of the things I’ve been through, and not to mention everything I’ve done on the show.”

Dreyer continued, “I really don’t want to step away, but I don’t think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy.”

After the episode aired, Dreyer shared her appreciation for the show by tweeting that she is “so grateful they took a chance on me!” She added, “I’ll miss Saturday Today but will continue to see you all on 3rd Hour Mon-Fri!”

Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker will continue as Weekend Today anchors.