Eat the Cat, Production Banner Behind ‘Chucky,’ Taps Leah Duncan as Director of Development (Exclusive)

Eat the Cat, the production banner run by Channel Zero showrunner and The Act co-creator Nick Antosca and partner Alex Hedlund, has tapped Leah Duncan as director of development.

In the newly created role, Duncan will be charged with overseeing day-to-day development needs and further building out the already robust slate of TV and film projects. The company is currently behind the No. 1 new cable scripted series of the year, Chucky, which they produced alongside creator Don Mancini.

Duncan was most recently director of development at Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment, where she worked in features and television. Prior to Red Wagon, Duncan worked at Ramona Films on critical darling films including 2020’s Zola and The Rental, as well as 2017’s The Disaster Artist. She began her career as an assistant at WME after graduating from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

“Alex and I are thrilled that Leah Duncan is joining our team,” said Antosca in a statement. “Leah’s exceptional taste, talent, and experience will help us keep expanding our horizons and telling the kind of unusual stories we love.”

Eat the Cat produces television and film projects with a focus on creating elevated genre material and high-end dramas and thrillers. The name of the company is an allusion to the “save the cat” screenwriting trope and was chosen to reflect an appetite to break from formula and to tell challenging stories in unconventional ways.

Previous Eat the Cat projects include Brand New Cherry Flavor for Netflix, The Act for Hulu, and Channel Zero for SyFy, all of which Antosca served as a showrunner or co-showrunner on through his overall deal with UCP. The company is now in production on Candy for Hulu and prepping season two of Chucky.