MGM+ Lands Docuseries on Killer Who Inspired ‘Psycho,’ ‘Silence of the Lambs’

The four-part series will feature previously unheard recordings of notorious serial murderer Ed Gein.

Edward Gein
Ed Gein in 1957 Bettmann/Getty Images

MGM+ will examine one of America’s most notorious serial killers in a four-part documentary series.

The cable outlet and streamer has picked up Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein, directed and executive produced by James Buddy Day (MGM+’s Fall River). The series comes from Roots Productions (The Devil We Know) and Day’s Pyramid Productions.

Gein has been the subject of numerous documentaries since his 1950s crimes were uncovered. The killer known as “The Mad Butcher” and “The Plainfield Ghoul” also served as inspiration for villains in the movies Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Silence of the Lambs.

The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein will feature previously unheard recordings of Gein and explore Gein’s twisted relationship with his mother, his early grave robbing and the murders leading up to his arrest.

“This gripping and disturbing docuseries shines a light on an infamous chapter in our true-crime history,” MGM+ head Michael Wright said in a statement. “Psycho takes an in-depth look at not only the life of one of the most notorious serial killers of our time, but also explores the impact his crimes had on both the victims and our culture.”

The Gein series will add to MGM+’s roster of true crime series, which also includes Fall River, Helter Skelter: An American Myth and Murf the Surf.

Jill Latiano Howerton and Josh Kunau of Roots Productions executive produce with Day.

