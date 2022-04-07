Eddie Redmayne Explains Why His ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Role Is Similar to Brad Pitt in ‘Ocean’s’ Movies

The newest Fantastic Beasts movie certainly isn’t set in Las Vegas, but it still gives Eddie Redmayne Ocean’s Eleven vibes.

Redmayne appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, where he promoted his role as Newt Scamander in the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. During the visit, host Jimmy Fallon asked him about the latest installment in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World franchise.

“What I love about this one is it feels like it’s sort of a wizarding heist movie,” the actor explained. “It’s like Ocean’s Eleven, set in a Wizarding World.”

When Redmayne started laughing at his description, Fallon backed him up. Redmayne asked, “Really?” which led the host to confirm, “That’s a perfect way to sell it.”

Redmayne continued with the analogy, setting up Jude Law’s part as Albus Dumbledore. “And Jude Law, who plays Dumbledore, is basically George Clooney, and I’m Brad Pitt,” he said, clearly getting a kick out of his sales pitch.

Fallon followed up with, “He’s George; you’re Brad.” At this, Redmayne added, “Obviously, [you] see the similarity — aspirational.”

Redmayne also described a moment while he and his good friend, The Batman’s Robert Pattinson, were both on production on their Warner Bros. films, and Redmayne said he wasn’t able to recognize Pattinson at the studio’s gym because of how intensely his longtime pal was working out.

“He was so physically changed, and he had a man bun,” Redmayne recalled.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hits theaters April 15.