Edie Falco to Star Opposite Pete Davidson in Peacock’s ‘Bupkis’

Edie Falco is going back to comedy.

The Emmy-winning Nurse Jackie alum has been tapped to star opposite Pete Davidson in the Peacock comedy series Bupkis.

The half-hour, live-action comedy was picked up straight to series following a bidding war in April and is described as a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson’s real life. The series, in which Davidson stars, will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from Davidson’s unfiltered worldview.

Falco, the first actress to win Emmys for comedy and drama (The Sopranos), will play Davidson’s mother. Falco and Davidson announced the news Monday when they took the stage together at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation to Madison Avenue ad buyers.

Davidson’s King of Staten Island cohort Judah Miller serves as showrunner, writer and exec producer. Davidson and his frequent collaborator David Sirus will also write and exec produce. The series hails from SNL mastermind Lorne Michaels and his Universal Television-based Broadway Video. Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David also exec produce.

Falco was Emmy nominated for best actress in a comedy series for six of Nurse Jackie’s seven season, winning once. She’s also a three-time Emmy winner for her dramatic role in The Sopranos. She next appears in James Cameron’s Avatar sequel and the New Line/HBO Max feature The Parenting. On the TV side, she most recently played Hillary Clinton in FX’s Impeachment. Falco’s Bupkis casting also brings her back to the NBCUniversal fold after she earned an Emmy nomination for her role in NBC limited series The Menendez Murders. She’s repped by ICM Partners and Management 360.