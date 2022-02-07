Edinburgh TV Festival Planning Return to In-Person Event

The Edinburgh Television Festival is planning to return to an in-person event this August after two years of virtual editions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s festival, scheduled to take place in the Scottish capital Aug. 24-26, will look to bring together key players from TV networks, producers and streamers and offer its traditional packed schedule of panel discussions, interviews and other sessions.

While details on speakers and sessions will be announced “in due course,” organizers said on Monday that “there will also be a number of in-person and live-streamed sessions related to topical issues, hosted in the months leading up to the festival.”



“We’re thrilled to be back in the city we love to bring the whole TV industry together for a much-needed and well-deserved celebration,” said Edinburgh TV Festival managing director Campbell Glennie. “The past two years have raised vital issues, which we will continue to address at 2022’s festival, as well as showcasing the very best of the global TV landscape.”

The 2021 edition was “one of the most successful in its 46-year history,” with speakers including Billy Connolly, Greta Thunberg, Tan France, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steve Coogan, London Hughes, the cast of We Are Lady Parts, Spotlight On… sessions featuring the major decision makers from U.K. and international broadcasters and global streamers, and a blistering MacTaggart Lecture from highly acclaimed dramatist and playwright, Jack Thorne,” organizers said on Monday.