Edward Burns’ ‘Bridge and Tunnel’ Renewed for Season 2 at Epix

Epix is returning to Bridge and Tunnel.

The MGM-backed premium cable network has renewed the dramedy starring Edward Burns, who also wrote and directed the six-episode half-hour dramedy.

Season two of the series that is set in the early 1980s that revolves around a group of college grads pursuing their dreams in Manhattan will return to production in the fall in Manhattan for an anticipated 2022 premiere.

Bridge and Tunnel launched in January, marking Burns’ latest project in which he had a key role on-screen and behind the camera. The actor, writer, producer and director also was behind TNT’s Public Morals and served in the same capacities on the 1995 feature The Brothers McMullen, among others.

The series is produced in-house at Epix Studios and distributed internationally by MGM.

Bridge and Tunnel marks the latest scripted foray at the Michael Wright-led cabler, joining a roster that also includes Godfather of Harlem, Pennyworth, Chapelwaite, Billy the Kid, Condor, War of the Worlds, Belgravia and sci-fi horror show From, among others.