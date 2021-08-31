‘The Talk’ Turnover Continues as Elaine Welteroth Departs

The Talk is down another co-host.

Elaine Welteroth is leaving the CBS daytime show after less than a year. She becomes the second co-host to exit The Talk in as many weeks, following the Aug. 20 announcement that Carrie Ann Inaba would be departing.

Welteroth’s departure leaves The Talk with three co-hosts at the moment: Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and the recently hired Jerry O’Connell. Underwood is the longest-serving member of the panel, having joined the show in its second season in 2011. She’ll also be the only co-host who was with the show at the start of the 2020-21 season when its 2021-22 season launches Sept. 13 (Welteroth and Kloots joined the show in January).

“It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented,” said Welteroth. “It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.

“I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: When the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day. I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon.”

Said The Talk executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, “We wish Elaine all the best. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated.”

Welteroth is a former Teen Vogue editor and serves as a judge on Bravo’s Project Runway. She and Kloots joined The Talk in January following Eve’s departure. The show also saw Sharon Osbourne — the last remaining original co-host — exit in March following a controversy over her heated on-air defense of her friend Piers Morgan, who had called Meghan Markle a liar and worse after Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey (which aired on CBS).

Morgan was accused of racist comments, and Osbourne defended his right to speak, leading to a tense exchange on the March 10 episode when she asked Underwood, who is Black, to “educate” her about racism. The show then went on hiatus for several weeks amid allegations from previous co-hosts Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete that Osbourne had made racist comments off air.

O’Connell replaced Osbourne, and CBS hopes to have at least one new co-host in place by the season opener in two weeks.

Deadline first reported the news.