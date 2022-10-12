Element Pictures Poaches Two Brothers’ Drama Chief Christopher Aird as Creative Director

Element Pictures, the production company behind Normal People, Conversations with Friends, and Oscar-winning films The Favourite and Room, and recently acquired by Fremantle, has expanded its creative team with the appointment of Christopher Aird as creative director.

Aird was appointed to the role by Element Pictures’ founders and Co-CEOs Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe and will start in the role in January 2023, based at Element’s London office.

Aird joins the team from Two Brothers Pictures, where for the last five years he served as head of drama, executive producing multiple drama series including the Jamie Dornan fronted The Tourist for BBC One, HBO Max and Stan, two series of Baptiste for BBC One, Liar, Angela Black and Cheat for ITV, and The Widow for Amazon and ITV. He is currently executive producing Jack & Harry Williams’ new television thriller for BBC One, which will be announced later this year. Previously, Aird served as commissioning editor for BBC Drama and creative head of drama for BBC Production in England and Scotland, following his work as a producer for Carnival Films and Kudos.

“It’s difficult to leave Two Brothers as I’ve loved working there but the opportunity to be Creative Director at one of the most exciting scripted production companies in Europe is too good to pass up,” said Aird. “Everything Element have made from The Lobster to Room to Normal People and Conversations With Friends shows such commitment to realising writers’ and directors’ vision. I’m looking forward to working with Ed, Andrew and the team.’

In the newly created role of creative director, Aird will work alongside Guiney managing Element’s busy development and production slate across television and film for the U.K., U.S., and international market, and will also manage the editorial team whilst continuing his own work as an executive producer on selected projects.

“Chris is an extraordinary producer and shares our DNA with his keen eye for quality and detail,” said Guiney and Lowe. “We couldn’t be more delighted to have him join the team during such an exciting time for Element, as we continue to expand and build our slate going forward.”

The new hire marks a continued expansion for Element, following the news earlier this year that Fremantle took a majority stake in the international producer. Based in Dublin, Belfast and London, Element’s recent releases include Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter, which enjoyed its European premiere at Venice Film Festival, Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder, which had its first North American screening at Telluride Film Festival, and Stephen William’s Chevalier, which premiered in North America at Toronto Film Festival.

Element is currently in post-production on Shane Meadow’s period drama The Gallows Pole for BBC, and are gearing up to launch Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, next year. Element’s and Lanthimos’ next film with Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, And, has just been announced, with shooting to commence later this year.