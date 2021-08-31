Elliot Page Signs First-Look Deal With UCP

Elliot Page is making a home at Universal Studio Group’s UCP.

The Umbrella Academy star has signed a first-look deal at the Beatrice Springborn-led studio, under which he’ll develop both scripted and unscripted projects for all platforms.

“I’ve always had great experiences working with UCP,” said Page. “Beatrice and the rest of the leadership team support my desire to tell compelling and authentic stories from historically marginalized perspectives — stories that are desperately needed at this moment in time. I’m honored to continue my relationship with UCP in this capacity and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Said Springborn, “Elliot Page is a changemaker in film and television, and we love collaborating with him on The Umbrella Academy. He, and all of us at UCP, champion the many and varied transgender and other underrepresented voices and stories in media. We are thrilled this partnership will amplify Elliot’s work through exciting projects that cross genres and reflect distinct and diverse experiences.”

Page came out as transgender and non-binary in late 2020. In a Time magazine cover story in March of this year, he said that after feeling “shame and discomfort” about his identity, “I was finally able to embrace being transgender and letting myself fully become who I am.”

In addition to Netflix’s Umbrella Academy — which UCP produces — the Juno Oscar nominee’s recent acting credits include Tales of the City, My Days of Mercy and Freeheld. He co-directed Netflix’s 2019 documentary There’s Something in the Water and executive produced and hosted the Viceland series Gaycation. Page is repped by UTA, VIE Entertainment, ID Public Relations and Morris Yorn.

Page joins a roster of creatives with deals at UCP that also includes Vida creator Tanya Saracho, Soo Hugh (Pachinko), Patrick MacManus (Dr. Death), Christina Ham (Sweet Tooth) and Emmy Rossum, among others.