Elton John Postpones Summer Holiday to Attend ‘Pose’ FYC Event

John and partner David Furnish joined co-creators Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals and series stars Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez for a panel after a screening of the emotional series finale.

From left: Ryan Murphy, Elton John,
From left: Ryan Murphy, Elton John, Mj Rodriguez, David Furnish and Steven Canals at the 'Pose' event. Frank Micelotta/FX/PictureGroup

Elton John and partner David Furnish are typically found at this time of year at their summer home in Nice, France, but on June 5, they were center stage in a parking lot adjacent to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for a special FYC event for Pose.

Admitting they postponed their summer holiday so they could attend, the couple joined co-creators Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals and series stars Emmy winner Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez for a panel that followed a screening of the emotional series finale. “This is a series where you laugh and you cry and you get angry and you see people’s journey and how they fight. And they are real people, and they are trans people who have made their life possible but, by God, they had to fight for it,” John explained of the history-making FX series which stars the most transgender actors ever assembled for a TV series.

He then quipped that among the characters on the show he most identifies with the sharp-tongued one played by Dominique Jackson. “I mean, I am Elektra. I am totally Elektra.”

