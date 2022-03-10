The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Emerging Hollywood’ Series, Hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, Returns for Season 2

The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday announced the second season of its video series Emerging Hollywood, hosted by radio and TV personality Charlamagne Tha God.

The series features on-the-rise and established voices in the entertainment industry sharing their views on topics such as inclusion, racial politics, gender, mental health and body positivity.

Season 2 premiered Thursday with Saturday Night Live’s Chris Redd opening up about how therapy has changed his life, his rise on the NBC sketch show and his new Peacock series Bust Down.

The series will continue weekly on Thursdays on THR.com, YouTube and other digital partners. Upcoming guests include author, activist, model and television personality Padma Lakshmi (March 24); Quinta Brunson, creator and star of ABC’s hit series Abbott Elementary (April 7); and O-T Fagbenle, Emmy-nominated actor (The Handmaid’s Tale), writer and director (April 21).

Each episode of Emerging Hollywood consists of three stand-alone chapters with the following themes “Where I Came From,” “What I’m About” and “Where I’m Going.” Each chapter will be five to seven minutes in length, detailing how the guest’s life experience shaped his or her views, current activism and vision for what’s next.

The series, produced in-house by THR, is executive produced by Shira Brown, Lee Schneller, Nekesa Mumbi Moody, Karen Kinney and Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey.

Watch the first episode below.