Emilia Clarke Says She Nearly Ran Over Samuel L. Jackson With Car on ‘Secret Invasion’ Set

Marvel’s newest series Secret Invasion is full of action, but Emilia Clarke is detailing some off-screen action that did not go as planned.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, where she was joined by co-star Ben Mendelsohn, the actress revealed that one day on set, she “nearly ran him [Samuel L. Jackson] over” with a car.

“They put me in a Lada, which is like a very old Russian car,” Clarke explained. “And I got in and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s with the six [shift knobs] up in here? Which one am I using? Why does it have 10 pedals?’ It’s [like] a tractor… I know how to drive. I know how to drive stick. [But there wasn’t] enough time. They’re saying, ‘We’ve gotta go. We’re shooting. Come on honey. Just go. We’re gonna go.’”

The actress said she proceeded to give herself a pep talk, saying, “OK, I can do this. It’s just one stop.”

She continued, “[I] get in there. We get up to it. The camera is right there. Sam is right there. And I pressed the wrong thing, I pressed the accelerator rather than the brake.”

Clarke thankfully was able to quickly find the brake pedal, avoiding a collision with the Captain Marvel actor. After, she noted that he was “very gentlemanly and lovely and nice” about the whole situation.

But for Clarke, she had a bit of a different reaction. “Then I cried a little bit and someone else drove it for me,” she added.

The actress plays G’iah in the Marvel series, which sees Jackson’s Nick Fury and Mendelsohn’s Talos working together to try and stop the Skrulls who have invaded the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe.

Clarke and Mendelsohn also recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter about how they were relieved that they didn’t have to spend hours in the hair and makeup trailer before filming since their characters weren’t in Skrull form throughout the entire series.

“You’ve heard it 9,000 times already, but [Secret Invasion] is a grounded show,” she said. “It’s very relatable, in that whilst we are Skrulls, the viewer is looking at our human forms more than anything else.”

Secret Invasion is currently airing every Wednesday on Disney+.