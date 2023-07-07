Emilia Clarke Shuts Down Those Who Say Green Screen Acting Isn’t “Real” Acting

Emilia Clarke is dismissing claims from others, including a fellow actor, who said people who act in front of a green screen are really acting.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published online Wednesday, the actress, who has been in several projects that have had castmembers interact with a green screen, including Secret Invasion and Game of Thrones, gave her take on the misconception.

“The stigma is that people don’t do any acting in these shows,” Clarke said. “And then you’re like, ‘Well, then why are they asking all these great actors to do it, and why are they saying yes?’”

The actress’ rationale was that if it isn’t “real” acting, then top actors, such as her Secret Invasion co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman, wouldn’t take on roles in projects that use green screens.

“The cast is ridiculous,” she added of her fellow castmembers in the Marvel series. “I was like, ‘Where do I sign?’”

Clarke’s comments come more than two years after Anthony Hopkins, who has also been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Odin in the Thor films, made some controversial comments on green screen acting during a February 2021 interview with The New Yorker.

“On Thor, you have Chris Hemsworth — who looks like Thor — and a director like Kenneth Branagh, who is so certain of what he wants,” the actor explained at the time. “They put me in armor; they shoved a beard on me. Sit on the throne; shout a bit. If you’re sitting in front of a green screen, it’s pointless acting it.”

Angela Bassett, also a member of the MCU as Queen Ramonda in the Black Panther movies, later told the outlet that she has had different experiences using green screens than Hopkins has.

“The throne room was there, the floor of red clay, the elevation with the Dora Milaje flanking around, the grand doors that they walk through,” the actress during a February 2023 interview. “So maybe you don’t see the world of Wakanda, but we had that. When Shuri and I went out into the wild, we had trees and bushes and water for yards and yards and yards, and Namor came up out of the water and flew to us. We had the entire ship, and the attention to detail inside of it was just magnificent. So I had it much better than Anthony Hopkins. I’m sorry for him.”