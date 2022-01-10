‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Critics may not think highly of Emily in Paris but Netflix certainly does.

The streaming giant has renewed the Darren Star comedy for two additional seasons, taking the Lily Collins starrer through its fourth season.

The supersized renewal arrives two and a half weeks after the sophomore season returned. Netflix, which does not release traditional viewership data, says the new season topped its global top 10 list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in its first five days. Season one, which ranked as its most-viewed comedy of 2020, topped the same list across 53 countries.

While season one of Emily in Paris was critically panned and blasted by local critics in France for perpetuating stereotypes, the series scored a surprising Emmy nomination for best comedy series. “I was surprised that people would ever be offended by anything in the show,” Star told THR in August. “It’s a lighthearted romantic comedy. I kept thinking, ‘Nobody can really be that thin-skinned’ — we’re poking fun at a cliché, but they’re clichés that everyone has experienced at one time or another, both from the American point of view and the French point of view. That’s what it’s about.”

The series, which Star said features more scenes in French in its sophomore run, currently has a 66 percent and 46 percent scores among critics and viewers, respectively, on RottenTomatoes.com.

Originally developed for TV Land, the series about an American working in Paris was moved to fellow ViacomCBS-owned cabler Paramount Network before ultimately being sold off to Netflix. ViacomCBS-backed MTV Studios exec produces the series alongside Jax Media. Star, who wrapped TV Land-turned-Paramount+ comedy Younger last year, is based at ViacomCBS with a rich overall deal. He next has comedy Uncoupled, starring Neil Patrick Harris, at Netflix.