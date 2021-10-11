Emma Corrin to Star in FX Mystery Drama ‘Retreat’

The Crown‘s Emma Corrin has lined up her next TV role.

The Emmy nominee will star in FX’s limited series Retreat, from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Corrin will play the lead role of Darby Hart, an amateur detective who attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat.

Picked up to series in August, Retreat follows Darby Hart and 11 other guests who are invited by a reclusive billionaire to take part in a retreat at a dazzling, remote location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Marling and Batmanglij, who co-created Netflix’s The OA, are writing the limited series and both will direct episodes. Marling will also play a key on-screen role in the series from FX Productions. The two executive produce along with Andrea Sperling (Transparent).

Corrin played Princess Diana in season four of Netflix’s The Crown and earned her first Emmy nomination for the role. (Her co-star Olivia Colman won the award for best actress in a drama series.) As has been the case for several other key roles in The Crown, Diana will be played by a different actress — Elizabeth Debicki — in the show’s final two seasons.

Corrin is currently filming an adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover for Netflix and has a role in the streamer’s Sandman series.

Deadline first reported the news.