Emma Laird Joins Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Crowded Room’

Emma Laird has joined Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in The Crowded Room, the dramatic thriller that Akiva Goldsman is writing and executive producing for Apple Studios and New Regency.

Kornél Mundruczó, who helmed the searing Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf drama Pieces of a Woman, is directing the 10-episode first season of the series, which is based in part on The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes — a book about the first man acquitted of a major crime using the defense of dissociative identity disorder — and in part on Goldsman’s own life.

Also joining the cast are Sasha Lane (Loki) and Christopher Abbott (Catch-22). Emmy Rossum is also on the call sheet.

Holland is playing Danny Sullivan, a young man with multiple personalities. Seyfried is a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career, while Rossum is Danny’s mother.

Laird is playing Danny’s girlfriend at their high school and the only one to recognize his talent and heart.

The show begins shooting in March in New York.

For Laird, the casting is a coup, as the rising talent nabbed a coveted part in a prestige, star-powered limited series. The actress can be seen opposite Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount+’s Taylor Sheridan-created series that was recently picked up for a second season. Laird is repped by APA, Luke Dennerline at Unbreakable Entertainment, United Agents and Morris Yorn.

Lane is repped by WME, while Abbott is repped by WME and Management 360.