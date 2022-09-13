Most Memorable Emmy Moments: Zendaya Makes History While Jimmy Kimmel Sparks Backlash

The 2022 Emmy Awards were handed out Monday night. If you missed the telecast, check out some of the best and worst moments below.

Kenan Thompson Jokes About Netflix Concerns, Oscars Drama, Hollywood Diversity in Monologue

Kenan Thompson poked fun at a number of timely topics, from Netflix’s stock issues to Hollywood diversity to the controversial 2022 Oscars telecast, during his monologue as host of the Emmys. He joked that he’s from Saturday Night Live, but some viewers might know him from his self-titled NBC sitcom — “Just not enough of you to keep us from getting canceled.” Thompson later said about some key nominees, “Stranger Things was hard to watch because it’s so scary, Squid Game was hard to watch because it’s so violent, and Yellowjackets was hard to watch because it’s on Showtime.” He said Squid Game was about people struggling to make money. “Joining the cast next season: Netflix,” he joked, referencing the streamer’s stock downturn. The host said about one of the night’s frontrunners, “Succession is the only show that’s got three brothers and also no brothers.” Earlier, Thompson opened the show by joking about the importance of TV: “From Netflix and chill, to Paramount+ and eating dinner alone.” He then was joined by dancers for a medley of popular television theme songs. Read more here. — Ryan Gajewski

Sheryl Lee Ralph Becomes Second Black Woman to Win Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph made history when she took home the Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary. When taking the stage, an emotional Ralph began singing a verse from Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species” as the audience gave her a standing ovation. Ralph continued, “To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like — this is what striking looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you, because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in my corner, and if you’ve got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you, thank you, thank you!” With the win, which marks Ralph’s first Emmy, the actress is now only the second Black woman in history to win in this category. In 1987, Jackée Harry became the first Black actress to win in the category after winning for 227. Read more here. — Lexy Perez

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Wins Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Becomes First Actor to Win Back-to-Back Since 2008

Brett Goldstein took home the Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy, for his role in Ted Lasso, in which he plays player-turned-coach Roy Kent. The actor won the same award for that part in 2021, making him the first actor to win back-to-back Emmys since Jeremy Piven won three in a row for Entourage from 2006 to 2008. “Thank you so much,” Goldstein began his speech, saying he was going to try not to swear, referring to his 2021 win for the same award when he cursed during his acceptance speech, causing the feed to cut out. “Thank you to the Academy and to Apple. Thank you to Jason [Sudeikis] and Bill [Lawrence] and Brendan [Hunt] and especially Joe Kelly, for creating this magical thing and letting me be a little part of it. I will never take it for granted,” he continued. “It’s incredible.” In his speech, Goldstein took a moment to thank his fellow nominees from the Apple TV+ series, saying, “The hardest part of being in Ted Lasso is being in a scene with anyone from this cast and not ruining the take by just starring at them and going, ‘God you’re good.’” Read more here. — Christy Piña

‘SNL’ Pads All-Time Emmy Haul With Variety Sketch Series Win

Saturday Night Live added to its all-time leading Emmy total with its win for best variety sketch series. The long-running NBC series, going into its 48th season, won its sixth consecutive variety sketch honor at the 74th Primetime Emmys. That brings its total to 87 Emmys (plus six more for specials and short-form programming), far and away the most for any show in Primetime Emmys history. “I don’t know if you had it [in Los Angeles], but in New York for the last two and a half years we had this pandemic,” SNL impresario Lorne Michaels said in accepting the Emmy. “It’s really tough doing shows, and lots of people who could have left didn’t and kind of stuck together and went through it together. There’s something in the DNA of the show that when it’s 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays, they show up, and I want to thank them all for showing up.” Read more here. — Rick Porter

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae Makes History With Win for Non-English Language Series

Lee Jung-Jae made history when he won best actor in a drama series for his performance in Netflix’s Squid Game. The actor thanked writer-director Hwang Dong-Hyuk for “making a realistic problem we all face come to life so creatively under screen with a great script and amazing visuals.” Lee then spoke in Korean: “Thank you to everyone watching in Korea.” This is Lee’s first Emmy nomination and first win for his role on the groundbreaking Netflix drama series, which made history this year as the first non-English language series to be nominated at the Emmys. With his win, according to Netflix, Lee is the first actor from a non-English language series to win an Emmy. He’s also the first person to win an acting award from the TV Academy for a performance not in English. Read more here. — Tyler Coates

Zendaya Becomes Youngest Two-Time Acting Winner for ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya made history again as she became the youngest person ever to win in the leading acting categories twice. She did it for her work on HBO’s Euphoria. “This means so much. Thank you so much,” Zendaya said on stage. “To all the incredible actors in this category, I’m so honored to be beside you. Thank you to the incredible, incredible cast. Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much.” After thanking the TV Academy, her friends and family, she continued, “Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even in moments when I didn’t believe in myself. And then lastly, I just want to say, my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it helped heal people. And I just want to say thank you to everyone who have shared their story with me.” Read more here. — Beatrice Verhoeven

Jimmy Kimmel Lying Onstage During Quinta Brunson’s Speech Spurs Backlash

Not everyone was laughing as Jimmy Kimmel stayed committed to his 2022 Emmys bit during Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech. As presenters of best writing in a comedy series, Will Arnett dragged a seemingly passed-out Kimmel onto the stage, with Arnett quipping to the crowd that this is the “13th time in a row that he’s lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there.” When Brunson took the stage to accept the prize for her ABC series Abbott Elementary, which was her first-ever Emmy, Kimmel remained onstage. Arnett tried to push Kimmel out of the way to make room for the winner, with Brunson telling him, “Jimmy, wake up. I won.” Kimmel gave her a thumbs-up but continued to lie down on the stage throughout the speech, and it wasn’t until after Brunson was done that Arnett dragged him back off. For her part, Brunson appeared to be a good sport about the bit, adding the late-night host’s name to the end of her list of thank-you’s. However, not all of the ceremony’s viewers appreciated Kimmel’s presence while Brunson gave her heartfelt speech, with a number of social media users noting that it didn’t appear to be a respectful decision to remain on the stage during her big moment. Read more here. — Ryan Gajewski

Lizzo Wins Emmy for ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’

Fresh off taking home the Video for Good award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Lizzo is now celebrating another win — this time at the 2022 Emmys. Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won the Emmy for best competition program, marking the Grammy-winning musician’s first Emmy. After taking the stage, the creator, executive producer and host of the Amazon show exclaimed, “I’m very emotional. The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me,” she said. “… When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media, someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” she continued. “If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but bitch, it’s gonna have to be you.’” Read more here. — Lexy Perez

Donald Trump and King Charles III Among Political Joke Targets

Political issues were not off-limits during the 2022 Emmys, as former President Donald Trump and the succession of the British crown were joke fodder. Multiple attendees referenced the FBI seizing boxes and containers reportedly filled with more than 100 classified records during an Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. This included Martin Short, an award presenter with Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, who said it was an honor to be standing in front of the show’s audience. “I wish I could box you up and take you home like classified White House documents,” Short joked. While accepting best drama series for the final award of the night, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong said it was a “big week for successions,” referencing King Charles III taking over the British throne for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. “Evidently, a little more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles’,” Armstrong quipped. Read more here. — Ryan Gajewski