Live Emmy Insights: Voters Spreading the Love Among Early Acting Awards

After a “for your consideration” season that somehow seems to have lasted longer than the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (too soon!), the 2022 Emmys are finally here.

Nominees, Hollywood power brokers and frightened publicists are once again gathered inside Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, a first since 2019, but we commoners have vowed to watch all the action and inevitable Don’t Worry Darling jokes unfold on the medium du jour — using the cable subscriptions we absolutely pay for ourselves and not the log-ins we’ve stolen from our parents.

The last time the TV industry set aside an evening to congratulate itself, Ted Lasso, The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit were the big winners. But a lot has changed in a year. Quinta Brunson gifted ABC with Abbott Elementary, the first broadcast series to stand a fighting chance at major recognition in almost a decade. The Crown entered its royal hiatus, while former Emmy favorite Succession returned after a long break between seasons. And one of 2022’s biggest players in the limited race, The White Lotus, defied its Emmy category by being renewed for a second season. (Your move, Pam and Tommy).

There’s going to be a lot to unpack. So … if you’re watching alone and need some company, if you’d rather trade three valuable hours of your life for a CliffsNotes of evening’s key moments, or if you simply arrived here by some freak accident of SEO, read below for regular Emmy updates. And do feel free to tweet at me, particularly if you guess what time I’m emotionally beaten into having a cocktail. Just don’t call it a live blog.

4:57 p.m. PT OK, I’ll admit that I’ve been dreading this until I heard the way Laverne Cox enunciated “Sydney Sweeney” during the E! red carpet coverage. Let’s go.



5:04 p.m. Host Kenan Thomposon is bringing big Diondre Cole energy to this non-monologue, and now I’m wondering if a Jason-Sudeikis-in-a-track-suit cameo isn’t inevitable. But what’s much more exciting, amidst this awkward musical number, is that the producers secured the Friends theme only to shade the sitcom for taking [clears throat] inspiration from Living Single.



5:11 p.m. Michael Keaton nabbing the first win for the night for his work in Dopesick gives the Hulu miniseries a little goose in the main race, but his speech was tad TED Talky for an opener.