Live Emmy Insights: Voters Spreading the Love Among Early Acting Awards

After a “for your consideration” season that somehow seems to have lasted longer than the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (too soon!), the 2022 Emmys are finally here.
Nominees, Hollywood power brokers and frightened publicists are once again gathered inside Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, a first since 2019, but we commoners have vowed to watch all the action and inevitable Don’t Worry Darling jokes unfold on the medium du jour — using the cable subscriptions we absolutely pay for ourselves and not the log-ins we’ve stolen from our parents.
The last time the TV industry set aside an evening to congratulate itself, Ted Lasso, The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit were the big winners. But a lot has changed in a year. Quinta Brunson gifted ABC with Abbott Elementary, the first broadcast series to stand a fighting chance at major recognition in almost a decade. The Crown entered its royal hiatus, while former Emmy favorite Succession returned after a long break between seasons. And one of 2022’s biggest players in the limited race, The White Lotus, defied its Emmy category by being renewed for a second season. (Your move, Pam and Tommy).
There’s going to be a lot to unpack. So … if you’re watching alone and need some company, if you’d rather trade three valuable hours of your life for a CliffsNotes of evening’s key moments, or if you simply arrived here by some freak accident of SEO, read below for regular Emmy updates. And do feel free to tweet at me, particularly if you guess what time I’m emotionally beaten into having a cocktail. Just don’t call it a live blog.
4:57 p.m. PT OK, I’ll admit that I’ve been dreading this until I heard the way Laverne Cox enunciated “Sydney Sweeney” during the E! red carpet coverage. Let’s go.
5:04 p.m. Host Kenan Thomposon is bringing big Diondre Cole energy to this non-monologue, and now I’m wondering if a Jason-Sudeikis-in-a-track-suit cameo isn’t inevitable. But what’s much more exciting, amidst this awkward musical number, is that the producers secured the Friends theme only to shade the sitcom for taking [clears throat] inspiration from Living Single.
5:11 p.m. Michael Keaton nabbing the first win for the night for his work in Dopesick gives the Hulu miniseries a little goose in the main race, but his speech was tad TED Talky for an opener.
5:16 p.m. Scratch that. Murray Bartlett winning supporting actor in a category where he faced two of his White Lotus co-stars bodes much better for that show coming out on top in the limited race than Dopesick taking it.
5:19 p.m. It’s the first commercial break, and I just realized I didn’t even mention the Oprah Winfrey appearance. Clearly, I’m already broken.
5:26 p.m. The laughter for Thompson’s Netflix jokes isn’t as loud as you’d expect because all of the agents, executives and producers in the audience clearly aren’t sitting close enough to the mics.
5:30 p.m. I’m going to stop reading too much into these individual awards, but
Tom Wambsgans Matthew Macfadyen taking a supporting actor win in a crowded field of Succession co-stars seems prophetic. Absence indeed makes the heart grow fonder.
5:45 p.m. Sheryl Lee Ralph has been a fixture of TV for four decades, and this was the first time she was even invited to the Emmys. What a deserved win. A lot of the sincerity this evening has felt forced — sorry montages of un-nominated shows! — but everything about Ralph’s rousing speech for her work in Abbott Elementary is remarkable.
5:48 p.m. I don’t want to jinx this, but it certainly feels like TV Academy members actually voted for… multiple shows this year. The first six acting awards went to six different series. God bless Schitt’s Creek, but I’m still scarred by that taking six straight awards at the top of the 2020 Emmys. I felt like a glitch in the Canadian Matrix.
5:56 p.m. Just when I thought predictability was dead and that chaos was our new master, Saturday Night Live won best variety sketch show again. Again.
6:01 p.m. In the night’s most dramatic turn yet, John Oliver gets to walk around a NBC-hosted event with his umpteenth Emmy less than 24 hours after flaming the network’s Law & Order franchise for its love affair with the NYPD and policing in general. Dun dun!
6:13 p.m. CeCe Peniston’s “Finally” playing as Jennifer Coolidge ascended the Emmys stage is the greatest music cue in awards show history. But then the producers lost me again when they played her off stage so they’ll have time for another montage of un-nominated shows.
6:15 p.m. Amanda Seyfried wins for playing Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. You can read about her here.
Updating…
