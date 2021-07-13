×
Emmys Polls: Who Should Win the Drama Categories?

Vote for who you think should win best drama series, best actor in a drama series and best actress in a drama series at the awards show Sept. 19.

The Handmaid's Tale
'The Handmaid's Tale' Sophie Giraud/Hulu

A slew of newcomers and awards-season favorites are among the Emmy nominees in this year’s drama series categories.

Every year eight shows compete for the best drama series in the Emmys, with last year’s winner being Euphoria. Meanwhile, six actors and six actresses will be competing for performing drama awards.

This year’s roster for best drama series includes The Boys, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose and This Is Us.

The Crown’s Olivia Colman, a repeating nominee from last year’s Emmys, will be competing for best lead actress in a drama along with her five fellow nominees: Uzo Aduba (In Treatment), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Mj Rodriguez (Pose) and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country).

2019’s winner for best lead actor in a drama, Billy Porter (Pose), is once again nominated and will vie against Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) as he did in the 2020’s Emmys. Their four fellow competitors in this year’s competition are Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), and Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason).

Which show and performer do you think should win the Emmys on Sept. 19? Vote for your picks below.

