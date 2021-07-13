Emmys: Disney Leads All Combined Nominations as HBO (Thanks to HBO Max) Tops Netflix

Following a year unlike any other in which the novel coronavirus upended TV production and radically changed executive structures at nearly every major media conglomerate, the Emmys, too, are shifting the way it tallies the nominations. In a first, the TV Academy is now grouping nominations by corporate ownership, with Disney coming out on top of all the conglomerates with 146 total nominations for its various platforms.

Heading into September’s 73rd Emmy Awards, WarnerMedia — which encompasses powerhouse HBO and HBO Max, among others — comes in second with 138 total nominations. The TV Academy combined the tally for HBO and HBO Max (both platforms are overseen by Casey Bloys), with the premium cable network and streamer earning 130 total nominations. THR research shows HBO collecting 94 vs. HBO Max’s 36.

Free-spending streaming giant Netflix clocked in with a total of 129 nominations. If the nominations were tallied the way they had been in the past — separating HBO and HBO Max — Netflix would have easily topped HBO proper to lead the pack. In a press release Tuesday, WarnerMedia took a victory lap and celebrated its Emmys “lead” with 130 nominations, noting it was the 19th time in history that the “HBO brand” had “received the most nominations of any network/platform in a single year.” Netflix declined comment. It’s worth pointing out that the streamer we has the most series nominations across drama, comedy and limited — one more than the combined HBO/HBO Max.

The shift comes after a year in which nearly every media conglomerate restructured to prioritize streaming content as viewership on digital platforms soared during the pandemic and linear networks saw ratings and revenue continue to slide. Bloys added oversight of HBO Max last year after Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly were pushed out and WarnerMedia broke down silos to help boost its year-old streamer. NBCUniversal also gave oversight of its streamer, Peacock, to Susan Rovner and Frances Berwick as they now oversee an entertainment portfolio that includes NBC. The TV Academy grouped NBC (46), Peacock (two) and Bravo (eight) under NBCUniversal Media, which scored a collective 56 nominations Tuesday. ViacomCBS, which last month restructured and organized oversight of streamer Paramount+ by genre leaders, has a collective 54 nominations, with CBS earning 26 and Paramount+ clocking in with six.

The new way of thinking about Emmy totals ups the stakes for bragging rights in Hollywood as legacy companies like Disney and WarnerMedia combine their assets to take on Netflix and its soaring content budget. Netflix, it’s worth pointing out, has only topped the Emmy nominations total twice as the Ted Sarandos-led platform snapped HBO’s 18-year streak as the most-nominated outlet in 2018 and bested the cabler again last year with an all-time record for total nominations (160).

The TV Academy’s tabulation of nominations by platform Courtesy of Television Academy

It’s unclear why TV Academy opted to combine HBO with HBO Max. If the reasoning was that Bloys oversees both platforms, then the decision is inconsistent as the TV Academy did not combine Peacock, NBC and Bravo with one tally given that all three are overseen by Rovner and Berwick. The same is true for Hulu and ABC, with both the streamer and broadcast network led by Craig Erwich. (See the TV Academy’s formal grouping, below.) The TV Academy organizing nominations by conglomerates is an important first step to recognize the way in which the media landscape is evolving to meet the streaming age but the inconsistencies need to be ironed out as platforms like Peacock, Paramount+, HBO Max and others continue to ramp up with big-budget premium content.

Tuesday’s tallies were no doubt impacted by the pandemic, which forced production delays for scores of series — including last year’s Emmy-winning drama series, Succession. The delayed third season is expected to return between Halloween and Christmas after last airing in October 2019. While Netflix entered last year’s Emmy race with a record haul, it was HBO that ultimately came out on top with limited series Watchmen leading all programs with 26 wins, followed by Succession — which tied for third with Netflix’s Ozark. With the Succession delay and conclusion of last year’s best comedy series winner Schitt’s Creek, this year’s Emmy field was going to be more of a wide-open field.

Netflix, with its estimated $17 billion content spend, has yet to take home an Emmy in the top drama and comedy categories. Netflix has also yet to sit alone at the top of the winners’ list, as the former DVD-by-mail outlet has only thus far managed to end the TV Academy’s biggest night in a tie with HBO in 2018 (with 23 apiece). Despite Netflix’s record nominations last year, it was HBO alone at the top of the winners’ list (30 to 21).

On the programming side, Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian led the pack with 24 nominations each, followed by Marvel’s first show for Disney+, WandaVision (23) and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (21) and NBC’s Emmy machine Saturday Night Live (21). Apple’s 2020 breakout, Ted Lasso, came in fourth (20), followed by HBO’s canceled drama Lovecraft Country (18) and Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit (18).

Here’s a look at nominations by conglomerate and by program. The 73rd Primetime Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, air Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and will be streamed live on Paramount+.

Nominations by platform:

HBO/HBO Max 130

Netflix 129

Disney+ 71

NBC 46

Apple 35

CBS 26

Hulu 25

ABC 23

Amazon Prime Video 18

FX Networks 16

VH1 11

National Geographic 10

Bravo 8

Roku 8

Fox Broadcasting Co. 7

Paramount+ 6

Showtime 6

YouTube 5

CNN 4

Comedy Central 3

Discovery Channel 3

History 3

PBS 3

Adult Swim 2

Peacock 2

TBS 2

Oculus 2

AMC Networks 1

Discovery+ 1

HGTV 1

Lifetime 1

Facebook Watch 1

Paramount Network 1

Pluto 1

Freeform 1

WelcomeToTheBlumhouse.com 1

Nominations by series (three or more):

The Crown 24

The Mandalorian 24

WandaVision 23

The Handmaid’s Tale 21

Saturday Night Live 21

Ted Lasso 20

Lovecraft Country 18

The Queen’s Gambit 18

Mare of Easttown 16

Hacks 15

Bridgerton 12

Hamilton 12

The Flight Attendant 9

I May Destroy You 9

Pose 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race 9

Allen v. Farrow 7

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 7

The Social Dilemma 7

The Underground Railroad 7

The Voice 7

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart 6

Bo Burnham: Inside 6

David Byrne’s American Utopia 6

The Kominsky Method 6

Queer Eye 6

This Is Us 6

A Black Lady Sketch Show 5

black-ish 5

The Boys 5

Dancing With the Stars 5

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet 5

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 5

Halston 5

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 5

Top Chef 5

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist 5

The Amazing Race 4

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry 4

Cobra Kai 4

Friends: The Reunion 4

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards 4

The Oscars 4

Perry Mason 4

Ratched 4

Star Trek: Discovery 4

The Umbrella Academy 4

Dick Johnson Is Dead 3

Die Hart 3

8:46 – Dave Chappelle 3

Euphoria 3

Fargo 3

Genius: Aretha 3

Life Below Zero 3

Mapleworth Murders 3

Mom 3

Pen15 3

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd 3

The Politician 3

Secrets of the Whales 3

Shark Tank 3

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America 3 Great Again Better 2020 3

Tina 3

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre 3

Note: Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special appeared on multiple platforms. The special received two nominations, which are not included in the platform totals.

Source: TV Academy