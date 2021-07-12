Emmy Nominations Live Stream: Watch the Announcement

The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards will be unveiled on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Streaming live on the Emmys’ website, the announcement will be led by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, the pair who made history in 2020 when they became the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmy Awards in the same year: Ron, best guest actor in a drama series for his portrayal of William Hill in NBC’s This Is Us and Jasmine, best actress in a short-form comedy or drama series for her role on #FreeRayshawn, a product of the now-defunct Quibi.

Television Academy chairman-CEO Frank Scherma will join the actors as they reveal the nominees for the Emmys’ top categories, including best drama, best comedy and more.

A host and venue for the awards show have yet to be announced, but Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles has been the Emmys’ go-to location since 2008 (with the exception of last year’s combined in-person and virtual event held at Staples Center amid the coronavirus pandemic).

The 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer will host.

Watch the live stream of the announcement below, and check out the full list here as they are announced. Afterward, head to The Hollywood Reporter’s Emmys page for more content including interviews with nominees, analysis and more.