Listen to 50-Plus Emmy Nominees’ ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Episodes

Fifty-three guests of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe for free to the podcast, providing you with access to all of our past episodes and alerts about future ones.
Judd Apatow, best documentary/nonfiction director (George Carlin’s American Dream) — LISTEN
Jason Bateman, best drama series, best drama director and best drama actor (Ozark) — LISTEN
Samantha Bee, best short form nonfiction/reality series (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night) — LISTEN
Alex Borstein, best comedy supporting actress (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — LISTEN
Chadwick Boseman, best character voice-over performance (What If…?) — LISTEN
Rachel Brosnahan, best comedy actress (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — LISTEN
Bo Burnham, best variety special director and best variety special writing (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel) — LISTEN
Jerrod Carmichael, best comedy guest actor (Saturday Night Live) and best variety special writing (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel) — LISTEN
Patricia Clarkson, best short form comedy/drama actress (State of the Union) — LISTEN
Stephen Colbert, best variety talk series and best variety writing (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert) and best short form comedy/drama/variety series (Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News) — LISTEN
Jodie Comer, best drama actress (Killing Eve) — LISTEN
James Corden, best short form comedy/drama/variety series (Carpool Karaoke: The Series) — LISTEN
Brian Cox, best drama actor (Succession) — LISTEN
Mark Cuban, best structured reality program and best reality/competition host (Shark Tank) — LISTEN
Kaitlyn Dever, best limited/anthology/TV movie supporting actress (Dopesick) — LISTEN
Hwang Dong-hyuk, best drama director and best drama writing (Squid Game) — LISTEN
Elle Fanning, best comedy actress (The Great) — LISTEN
Lady Gaga, best pre-recorded variety special (One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga) — LISTEN
Andrew Garfield, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Under the Banner of Heaven) — LISTEN
Julia Garner, best drama supporting actress (Ozark) and best limited/anthology/TV movie actress (Inventing Anna) — LISTEN
Selena Gomez, best comedy series (Only Murders in the Building) — LISTEN
Bill Hader, best comedy series, best comedy direction, best comedy actor and best comedy writing (Barry) and best comedy guest actor (Curb Your Enthusiasm) — posting Monday
Park Hae-soo, best drama supporting actor (Squid Game) — LISTEN
Ron Howard, best documentary/nonfiction special (We Feed People) — LISTEN
Jung Ho-yeon, best drama supporting actress (Squid Game) — LISTEN
Oscar Isaac, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Scenes from a Marriage) — LISTEN
Lily James, best limited/anthology/TV movie and best limited/anthology/TV movie actress (Pam & Tommy) — LISTEN
Lee Jung-jae, best drama actor (Squid Game) — LISTEN
Michael Keaton, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Dopesick) — LISTEN
Jimmy Kimmel, best variety talk series (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) and best variety special (Live In Front of a Studio Audience) — LISTEN
Norman Lear, best variety special (Live In Front of a Studio Audience) — LISTEN
David Letterman, best hosted nonfiction series/special (My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman) — LISTEN
Lizzo, best reality competition program (Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) — LISTEN
Seth Meyers, best variety talk series (Late Night With Seth Meyers) and best short form comedy/drama/variety series (Late Night with Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS) — LISTEN
Lorne Michaels, best variety sketch series and best variety writing (Saturday Night Live) and best short form nonfiction/reality series (Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories from the Show) — LISTEN
Trevor Noah, best variety talk series and best variety writing (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah) and best short form nonfiction/reality series (Between the Scenes – The Daily Show) — LISTEN
Lupita Nyong’o, best narrator (Serengeti II) — LISTEN
Bob Odenkirk, best drama actor (Better Call Saul) — LISTEN
Sandra Oh, best drama actress (Killing Eve) — LISTEN
Sarah Paulson, best limited/anthology/TV movie actress (Impeachment: American Crime Story) — LISTEN
Margaret Qualley, best limited/anthology/TV movie actress (Maid) — LISTEN
RuPaul, best competition program (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and best reality/competition host (RuPaul’s Drag Race) — LISTEN
Rhea Seehorn, best drama supporting actress (Better Call Saul) and best short form comedy/drama actress (Cooper’s Bar) — LISTEN
Amanda Seyfried, best limited/anthology/TV movie actress (The Dropout) — LISTEN
Tony Shalhoub, best comedy supporting actor (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — LISTEN
Ben Stiller, best drama director (Severance) — LISTEN
Jeremy Strong, best drama actor (Succession) — LISTEN
Robin Thede, best variety sketch series and best variety writing (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — LISTEN
John Turturro, best drama supporting actor (Severance) — LISTEN
Henry Winkler, best comedy supporting actor (Barry) — LISTEN
Reese Witherspoon, best drama actress (The Morning Show) — LISTEN
Zendaya, best drama, best drama actress, best music/lyrics (“Elliot’s Song”), best music/lyrics (“I’m Tired”) — LISTEN
Plus…
Jose Andres, subject of best documentary/nonfiction special (We Feed People) — LISTEN
