Listen to 50-Plus Emmy Nominees’ ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Episodes

Fifty-three guests of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe for free to the podcast, providing you with access to all of our past episodes and alerts about future ones.

Judd Apatow, best documentary/nonfiction director (George Carlin’s American Dream) — LISTEN

Jason Bateman, best drama series, best drama director and best drama actor (Ozark) — LISTEN

Samantha Bee, best short form nonfiction/reality series (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night) — LISTEN

Alex Borstein, best comedy supporting actress (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — LISTEN

Chadwick Boseman, best character voice-over performance (What If…?) — LISTEN

Rachel Brosnahan, best comedy actress (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — LISTEN

Bo Burnham, best variety special director and best variety special writing (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel) — LISTEN

Jerrod Carmichael, best comedy guest actor (Saturday Night Live) and best variety special writing (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel) — LISTEN

Patricia Clarkson, best short form comedy/drama actress (State of the Union) — LISTEN

Stephen Colbert, best variety talk series and best variety writing (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert) and best short form comedy/drama/variety series (Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News) — LISTEN

Jodie Comer, best drama actress (Killing Eve) — LISTEN

James Corden, best short form comedy/drama/variety series (Carpool Karaoke: The Series) — LISTEN

Brian Cox, best drama actor (Succession) — LISTEN

Mark Cuban, best structured reality program and best reality/competition host (Shark Tank) — LISTEN

Kaitlyn Dever, best limited/anthology/TV movie supporting actress (Dopesick) — LISTEN

Hwang Dong-hyuk, best drama director and best drama writing (Squid Game) — LISTEN

Elle Fanning, best comedy actress (The Great) — LISTEN

Lady Gaga, best pre-recorded variety special (One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga) — LISTEN

Andrew Garfield, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Under the Banner of Heaven) — LISTEN

Julia Garner, best drama supporting actress (Ozark) and best limited/anthology/TV movie actress (Inventing Anna) — LISTEN

Selena Gomez, best comedy series (Only Murders in the Building) — LISTEN

Bill Hader, best comedy series, best comedy direction, best comedy actor and best comedy writing (Barry) and best comedy guest actor (Curb Your Enthusiasm) — posting Monday

Park Hae-soo, best drama supporting actor (Squid Game) — LISTEN

Ron Howard, best documentary/nonfiction special (We Feed People) — LISTEN

Jung Ho-yeon, best drama supporting actress (Squid Game) — LISTEN

Oscar Isaac, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Scenes from a Marriage) — LISTEN

Lily James, best limited/anthology/TV movie and best limited/anthology/TV movie actress (Pam & Tommy) — LISTEN

Lee Jung-jae, best drama actor (Squid Game) — LISTEN

Michael Keaton, best limited/anthology/TV movie actor (Dopesick) — LISTEN

Jimmy Kimmel, best variety talk series (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) and best variety special (Live In Front of a Studio Audience) — LISTEN

Norman Lear, best variety special (Live In Front of a Studio Audience) — LISTEN

David Letterman, best hosted nonfiction series/special (My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman) — LISTEN

Lizzo, best reality competition program (Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) — LISTEN

Seth Meyers, best variety talk series (Late Night With Seth Meyers) and best short form comedy/drama/variety series (Late Night with Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS) — LISTEN

Lorne Michaels, best variety sketch series and best variety writing (Saturday Night Live) and best short form nonfiction/reality series (Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories from the Show) — LISTEN

Trevor Noah, best variety talk series and best variety writing (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah) and best short form nonfiction/reality series (Between the Scenes – The Daily Show) — LISTEN

Lupita Nyong’o, best narrator (Serengeti II) — LISTEN

Bob Odenkirk, best drama actor (Better Call Saul) — LISTEN

Sandra Oh, best drama actress (Killing Eve) — LISTEN

Sarah Paulson, best limited/anthology/TV movie actress (Impeachment: American Crime Story) — LISTEN

Margaret Qualley, best limited/anthology/TV movie actress (Maid) — LISTEN

RuPaul, best competition program (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and best reality/competition host (RuPaul’s Drag Race) — LISTEN

Rhea Seehorn, best drama supporting actress (Better Call Saul) and best short form comedy/drama actress (Cooper’s Bar) — LISTEN

Amanda Seyfried, best limited/anthology/TV movie actress (The Dropout) — LISTEN

Tony Shalhoub, best comedy supporting actor (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — LISTEN

Ben Stiller, best drama director (Severance) — LISTEN

Jeremy Strong, best drama actor (Succession) — LISTEN

Robin Thede, best variety sketch series and best variety writing (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — LISTEN

John Turturro, best drama supporting actor (Severance) — LISTEN

Henry Winkler, best comedy supporting actor (Barry) — LISTEN

Reese Witherspoon, best drama actress (The Morning Show) — LISTEN

Zendaya, best drama, best drama actress, best music/lyrics (“Elliot’s Song”), best music/lyrics (“I’m Tired”) — LISTEN

Plus…

Jose Andres, subject of best documentary/nonfiction special (We Feed People) — LISTEN