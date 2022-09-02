Emmys 2022: Complete Guide to Red-Carpet Events and Parties (Updating)

Thursday, Sept. 8

Doris Bergman’s 12th Annual Luxury Lounge and Luncheon

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, 1534 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, 10 a.m.

Emmy nominees, presenters, actors and celebrity guests are expected at this invite-only gifting suite featuring fashion, beauty, skincare, jewelry, pet accessories, unique THC and CBD offerings, wellness brands, Napa Valley wines, handbags, gourmet Italian cuisine, liquors, sweets and more. Wednesday’s Child is the official charity partner.

Canada at the Emmys

Private address, 6 p.m.

Consul General of Canada Zaib Shaikh is hosting a private reception and celebration to toast Emmy nominated talent and present 2022 Key to the Consulate honorees.

The Spa at Beverly Wilshire

9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 5 to 7 p.m.

Pre-Emmys party featuring mini treatments, consultations, light bites, beverages and valet parking. Brands featured: 111Skin, Auteur, LightStim, Therabody and more.

Friday, Sept. 9

Humanitas Prize Luncheon

Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The 46th annual awards luncheon, which honors the craft of screenwriting, will be hosted by Larry Wilmore. Across nine juried categories including television and film, 45 writers have been nominated. Among the nominees are Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson, CODA filmmaker Sian Heder, Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up and Everything Everywhere All at Once filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. A full list of nominees can be found here.

Performers Nominees Reception

Television Academy, 5210 Lankershim Blvd., NoHo Arts District, 7:30 p.m.

TV stars and Emmy-nominated performers are invited to this private celebration honoring outstanding creative achievements. Expected to make the rounds are nominees Anthony Anderson, Arian Moayed, Bobby Berk, Christina Ricci, Colman Domingo, Connie Britton, Desi Lydic, Himesh Patel, Jacinte Blankenship, James Lance, Janelle James, Melanie Lynskey, Natasha Rothwell, Nicole Byer, Sarah Niles, Sebastian Stan, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tom Pelphrey and Tyler James Williams. Sponsors include Kia America, Drybar, FIJI Water, Franciacorta, Ketel One Family Made Vodka, People, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery and United Airlines.

Debbie Durkin Presents Ecoluxe “Endless Summer Festival”

Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrity gifting experience to feature a luncheon, art gallery and interactive installations with a charity element to benefit spcaLA Pet Adoption Center. Casa de Campo Dominican Republic Resort & Villas, BSW Nation Village, Deux Marie Vegan Skincare & Cosmetics, NEFT Vodka, RevealU Skincare, Luxmary Handbags, Liana Treat & Berry and Kimberlicious Kourtney Beauty are a few of the participants.

eBay & GBK Brand Bar Luxury Lounge

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Luxury gifting suite featuring fashion, beauty, jewelry, trips, furniture, NFTs, luggage, vegan products, vet services and skincare with music, food and drinks and more.

36th Impact Awards

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Awards hosts the annual event honoring inclusive entertainment and positive portrayals of the Latinx community, both in front of and behind the camera. Honorees this year include George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Wilmer Valderrama, Xolo Maridueña, Colman Domingo, Francia Raisa and Yvett Merino.

Annie Gonzalez and Jessica Marie Garcia will co-host and presenters include Angel Manuel Soto, Debby Wolfe and Selenis Leyva, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Robin Thede and U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro. Sponsors include T-Mobile, Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, Coca-Cola, Netflix, Google, Verizon, Vme, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano Bobb Dang Law, Bilingual Educational Services Inc., Fuse Media, Walt Disney Company, City National Bank and Campanario Entertainment.

UTA

Rooftop at Waldorf Astoria, 9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 8 p.m.

The agency toasts its 2022 Emmy nominees with the help of telecast host and client Kenan Thompson at this invite-only affair.

Saturday, Sept. 10

The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Host “Emmy Nominees Night”

Penthouse, 8899 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood, 8 p.m.

THR and SAG-AFTRA team for this Heineken-sponsored celebration of this year’s Emmy nominated performers. Stars expected to be making the rounds are Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Christina Ricci, Patrick Fabian, Hannah Einbinder, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever, Natasha Rothwell, Eric Dane, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Cristo Fernández, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Karamo Brown, Park Hae-soo and guests Steven Levitan, Aaron Sorkin, Jeremy Allen White, Abbi Jacobson, Jodi Balfour, D’Arcy Carden, Lucia Aniello, Jamie Babbit, Randy Barbato, Betsy Beers, Kola Bokinni, Betsy Brandt, Nicole Byer, Tawny Cypress, Cherien Dabis, Peter Gould, Francesca Gregorini, Marin Hinkle, John Hoffman, Luke Kirby, James Lance, Shawn Levy, Warren Littlefield, Ashley Lyle, Christopher McDonald, Elizabeth Meriwether, Bart Nickerson, Sarah Niles, Patton Oswalt, Tom Pelphrey, Kal Penn, Chris Perfetti, Kevin Pollak, Danny Strong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tom Verica, Paul W. Downs, Ben Winston, Michael Zegen and many more.

DPA Pre-Awards Gifting Suite

Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 40 luxury brands will be featured at this annual gifting suite that takes over five suites and the garden area of the posh hotel.

Paramount

Catch Steak, 650 N. La Cienega Blvd., 7 to 11 p.m.

The studio and its subsidiaries — CBS, Showtime, Nickelodeon, MTV Entertainment Studios, BET+, Paramount TV Studios, and Paramount+ — toasts its 2022 Emmy nominees at this invite-only affair.

BAFTA TV Tea Party

The Maybourne Beverly Hills, 225 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, 2 to 5 p.m.

A fixture on the Emmy weekend calendar, the TV Tea Party hosts stars, TV executives and Emmy Nominees from the U.K., U.S. and beyond. This year’s celebration is sponsored by Jaguar.

Sunday, Sept. 11

DPA Pre-Awards Gifting Suite

Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 40 luxury brands will be featured at this annual gifting suite that takes over five suites and the garden area of the posh hotel.

AMC

Ysabel, 945 N. Fairfax Ave., 12 to 3 p.m.

The network celebrates its 2022 Emmy nominees at this invite-only brunch as AMC received a total 12 nominations including seven for its critically-acclaimed series Better Call Saul. The show snagged mentions for Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn and outstanding drama series, among others.

MPTF’s 16th Annual Evening Before the Emmys

Details TBD

Host committee co-chairs include Greg Berlanti, 50 Cent and Universal Studios Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe. 50 Cent has been tapped to perform along with “special guests.” Presenting sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Penske Media Corporation and People.

Monday, Sept. 12

74th Primetime Emmy Awards

Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Ct., Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson hosts the NBC telecast.

Governors Ball

Walt Disney Company

Otium, 222 S. Hope St., Los Angeles, 8 p.m. immediately after the telecast

The studio conglomerate welcomes its Emmy nominated talent (and winners) to a bash featuring ABC, Disney+, Disney Television Studios, FX, Hulu, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, National Geographic, Onyx Collective, Searchlight Television and Walt Disney Studios.

