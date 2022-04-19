Peacock’s ‘Angelyne’ Trailer: Emmy Rossum Embodies the L.A. Billboard Icon

Midway through the trailer for Angelyne, the title character (Emmy Rossum) says, “Contrary to what people think, I’m actually very private. People should respect that.”

Peacock’s limited series will delve into the contradiction between that statement and Angelyne’s public life as a very particular type of Los Angeles celebrity, famous for splashing her name and image on billboards and driving a pink Corvette around Hollywood. The series, which premieres May 19, is based on a 2017 Hollywood Reporter feature by Gary Baum (Alex Karpovsky plays a journalist in the series).

“Angelyne is an homage to the real Angelyne who became a cultural icon in Los Angeles. This isn’t the true story of Angelyne. It’s not a straightforward biopic,” said showrunner Allison Miller. “It’s a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it’s a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams. It’s a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here.”

Angelyne also stars Martin Freeman, Hamish Linklater, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Lukas Gage, Charlie Rowe and David Krumholtz.

Miller, who has an overall deal at UCP, executive produces with director Lucy Tcherniak, Rossum (via her Composition 8 company), Sam Esmail (via his UCP-based Esmail Corp), Chad Hamilton (via Anonymous Content) and The Hollywood Reporter. Baum is a consultant on the show. Matt Spicer also directed.

Along with the trailer for Angelyne, Peacock also released several new photos from the limited series. See them below.

Martin Freeman as Maurice Wallach, Emmy Rossum as Angelyne in ‘Angelyne’ Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock

Alex Karpovsky as Jeff Glasner in ‘Angelyne’ Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock

Emmy Rossum as Angelyne in ‘Angelyne’ Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock