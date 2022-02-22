Emmy Rossum Joins Tom Holland in Apple Series ‘The Crowded Room’

Emmy Rossum, who starred for 11 seasons in Showtime’s popular series Shameless, has joined Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in The Crowded Room, a drama that Akiva Goldsman is writing and executive producing for Apple Studios and New Regency.

Kornél Mundruczó, who directed the searing Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf drama Pieces of a Woman, is directing the 10-episode first season, as well joining the ranks of executive producers.

The show is described by Apple as a “seasonal anthology” that “will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness.” The first season is designed as a thriller, based in part on Goldsman’s own life and inspired by the award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.

Holland, who is also executive producing, is starring as a man named Danny Sullivan.

Rossum will play Sullivan’s mother, who is always looking for a man to fulfill her dreams of salvation.

Seyfried is playing a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career, who is also trying to balance her life as a single mother.

Exec producers also include Suzanne Heathcote, Alexandra Milchan of EMJAG Productions as well as New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Goldsman is exec producing via his Weed Road Productions banner.

Rossum will next be seen starring in Angelyne, a limited series centered on the billboard icon of Los Angeles and based on an article in The Hollywood Reporter. She is repped by CAA and MGMT.