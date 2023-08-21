Emmys: Vets and Breakouts Make Up the Drama Lead Actress Race

Clockwise from top left: Sharon Horgan in Bad Sisters, Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets, Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale, Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us, Sarah Snook in Succession and Keri Russell in The Diplomat

The Irishwoman’s a first-time acting nominee for her Apple TV+ murder mystery’s rookie season, which received four noms (including for her writing). At 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, better than any of her competitors’ shows, it was released the longest ago.

With this nom for her Hulu show’s penultimate season (which clocked in at a category-low 80 percent on RT), Moss’ portrayal of June has been a finalist four out five possible times (she and the show won for season one), but this time she’s its sole nominee.

This veteran who picked up three noms for The Americans now adds a fourth for the first season of her Netflix show, on which she plays an ambassador. She’s yet to win — and probably won’t this year, as she’s the show’s only nominee.

A year after this New Zealander was nominated for her Showtime series’ first season, her career revival continues with this nom for its second (she’s also a guest acting nominee for The Last of Us). It’s up again for best drama. This time, she’s its sole acting nominee.

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

This 19-year-old picked up their first nom for playing 14-year-old Ellie, a feisty youngster on the run with Pedro Pascal’s Joel. Expectations from fans of the video game that inspired the show were through the roof, but Ramsey’s performance more than met them.

She was twice nominated for playing Shiv Roy in earlier seasons of the HBO show, but in the supporting category. For a universally acclaimed final season in which she had more time to shine, she entered as a lead and is the presumptive frontrunner to win.

