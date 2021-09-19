Emmy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are set to be unveiled on Sunday night.

Topping the drama nominees are Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian with 24 nominations each. Meanwhile, among comedies, Disney+’s WandaVision nabbed 23 noms and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso roped in 20 noms.

HBO and HBO Max together represent 130 nominations, while Netflix is close behind with 129 and Disney+ sits at 71 noms. Among broadcast networks, NBC boasts 46, while CBS has 26 and ABC has 23.

The honors, to be held in downtown Los Angeles outdoors at L.A. Live entertainment complex, will be broadcast in a live telecast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST. It will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer will host.

A list of nominees is below, which will be updated live as the winners are unveiled.

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix)

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)

Supporting Actress, Drama

Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Emerald Fennell, The Crown (Netflix)

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Supporting Actor, Drama

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Lead Actress, Comedy

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Kenan Thompson, Kenan (NBC)

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks (HBO Max)

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton (Disney+)

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney+)

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)

Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney+)

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney+)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney+)

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney+)

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

Hamilton (Disney+)

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

B Positive (CBS), James Burrows

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Susanna Fogel

Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello

Mom (CBS), James Widdoes

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Zach Braff

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Declan Lowney

Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series

Bridgerton (Netflix), Julie Anne Robinson

The Crown (Netflix), Benjamin Caron

The Crown (Netflix), Jessica Hobbs

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Liz Garbus

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau

Pose (FX) Steven Canals

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Hamilton (Disney+), Thomas Kail

I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You (HBO), Sam Miller

Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Craig Zobel

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video), Barry Jenkins

WandaVision (Disney+), Matt Shakman

Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video), Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Crown (Netflix) Peter Morgan

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Yahlin Chang

Lovecraft Country (HBO), Misha Green

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau

Pose (FX), Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J

Outstanding Writing For a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel

Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Brad Ingelsby

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank

WandaVision (Disney+), Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron

WandaVision (Disney+), Jac Schaeffer

WandaVision (Disney+), Laura Donney

Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Steve Yockey

Girls5eva (Peacock), Meredith Scardino

Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Pen15 (Hulu), Maya Erskine

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly