‘SNL’ Pads All-Time Emmy Haul With Variety Sketch Series Win

Saturday Night Live added to its all-time leading Emmy total with its win for best variety sketch series on Monday.

The long-running NBC series, which is going into its 48th season, won its sixth consecutive variety sketch honor at the 74th Primetime Emmys. That brings its total to 87 Emmys (plus six more for specials and shortform programming), far and away the most for any show in Primetime Emmys history.

“I don’t know if you had it [in Los Angeles], but in New York for the last two and a half years we had this pandemic,” SNL impresario Lorne Michaels said in accepting the Emmy. “It’s really tough doing shows, and lots of people who could have left didn’t and kind of stuck together and went through it together. There’s something in the DNA of the show that when it’s 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays, they show up, and I want to thank them all for showing up.”

The variety sketch series win was the only one among nine nominations for Saturday Night Live this year. Kate McKinnon and Bowen Yang, who were nominated in the supporting comedy acting categories, didn’t win, and the show was also shut out at the Creative Arts awards earlier in the month.

With the series win, however, SNL put a little more distance between itself and HBO’s Game of Thrones, which ranks second all time with 59 Emmys. Frasier (37 wins), The Simpsons (35) and The Mary Tyler Moore Show (29) round out the top five.

