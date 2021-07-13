Skip to main content
Emmys: Kristen Anderson Lopez a Step Closer to Joining Husband Robert Lopez with EGOT Status

The pair are double-nominated for WandaVision's music. A win would place Kristen Anderson Lopez one Tony away from EGOT.

Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Songwriting duo Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez were double nominated for Emmys on Tuesday, for WandaVision‘s main title theme music and song “Agatha All Along.” A win for the Disney/Marvel series would place Kristen Anderso Lopez one Tony away from joining husband Robert with EGOT status.

The pair previously won Oscars for the songs “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen and “Remember Me” from Pixar’s Coco.

Robert Lopez previously won a pair of Daytime Emmys for Wonder Pets and Tonys for Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon. The husband and wife duo were additionally nominated for a Tony for the stage musical Frozen.

The pair recently contributed their talents to the Netflix music video series We the People.

